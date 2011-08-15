(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed UAE-based Essar Projects Ltd's (EPL) Long-Term and
Short-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'B'. The
Outlook on the Long-Term rating is Stable. The agency has also
affirmed EPL's USD100m working capital loans at 'B' and assigned
it a recovery rating of 'RR4'.
The affirmation reflects EPL's sound financial performance
in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11). The company's
revenue grew by 71% yoy in FY11 along with comfortable credit
metrics with financial leverage (total debt/EBITDA) of 1.9x and
interest coverage (EBITDA/gross interest) of 3.7x. The ratings
also derive comfort from EPL's strong order book position of
USD6bn at end-March 2011 (March 2010: USD4.3bn). Fitch notes
that there is high order book diversity across project segments.
Further, the proportion of non-Essar group projects in EPL's
order book increased to 31% in FY11 (FY10: 22%, FY09: 5%).
The ratings continue to be constrained by Essar Global's
(EG) credit profile which is highly leveraged. In FY10, leverage
was 12.6x versus an estimated 8x. Fitch expected the leverage to
peak in FY10 and the company to delever thereafter, as its 5mtpa
steel plant expansion became operational in FY11 and the 6mtpa
refinery expansion was commissioned in FY12. However, both these
projects have been delayed and are expected to be commissioned
in September 2011.
The management has not provided Essar Global's (EG) FY11
financials. Fitch estimates that the delay of the steel plant
would cause EG's financial leverage to be fairly high in FY11 as
well. The deleveraging would happen from FY13, when revenue and
profitability of the two key projects come in for the full
financial year. Fitch would review EG's credit profile once its
detailed financial position is provided by the management, and
subsequently review EPL's ratings.
The ratings also continue to be constrained by the
volatility in cash flows and profitability which affects
construction companies. Further, many construction companies
suffer from temporary cash flow mismatches and high working
capital requirements due to their high receivable days and the
fact that cash flow receipts are linked to milestone
completions. Fitch notes that while EPL's exposure to the Essar
group has been reducing, it still remains a significant
proportion of its order book and will be a major contributor of
revenues in future.
Negative rating guideline include a worsening of EG's credit
profile and/or a deterioration in EPL's credit metrics with its
financial leverage of above 5x and interest coverage of below
1.2x on a sustained basis. No positive rating action is
envisaged over the next 18-24 months given the likely delay in
EG's deleveraging, as discussed above.
In FY11, EPL had revenues of USD1.7bn (FY10: USD1.0bn),
EBITDA of USD165m (FY10: USD69m), and net profit of USD114m
(FY10: USD68m). Its total debt was USD311m and the cash balance
was USD64m at end-March 2011. In FY11, Essar Projects India Ltd
- EPL's key subsidiary - had revenues of USD1.4bn (FY10:
USD933m), EBITDA of USD87m (FY10: USD41m), and net profit of
USD53m (FY10: USD27m).