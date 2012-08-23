Overview

-- Essential Power LLC owns 1,721 megawatts of nominal power generation capacity.

-- The $565 million senior secured first-lien term loan facility is refinancing debt raised initially in 2008-2009 when Essential Power was known as North American Energy Alliance LLC. The company prepaid the outstanding $310 million first-lien facility and tendered for $205 million in second-lien securities, of which it tendered about $138.7 million.

-- We are assigning our 'BB' rating and '2' recovery rating to Essential Power's $565 million senior secured term loan and $100 million senior secured first-lien revolving credit and letter of credit facility.

-- We have also raised the rating on the stub $66.3 million second-lien notes that remain outstanding to 'BB' from 'B+'. We are also revising the recovery rating to '6' from '3'.

Rating Action

On Aug. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB' rating and '2' recovery rating to Essential Power LLC's $565 million senior secured term loan and $100 million senior secured first-lien revolving credit and letter of credit facility. At the same time, we raised our rating on the $66.3 million second-lien stub to 'BB' from 'B+'. We also revised the recovery rating to '6' from '3'. The '2' recovery rating indicates substantial recovery (70% to 90%) of principal in a default scenario. The '6' recovery rating reflects expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery if a payment default occurs. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

Essential Power (and Holdco Essential Power Holdings LLC) is a ring-fenced, special-purpose entity that owns 1,721 megawatts (MW) of nominal generation capacity spread among gas-fired, fossil-fuel, and hydro assets in the Pennsylvania-Jersey-Maryland (PJM) Interconnection and the Independent System Operator-New England (ISO-NE) regions. The company is 100% owned by Australian pension fund manager Industry Funds Management (IFM). Essential Power proposed to refinance debt raised initially in 2008 and 2009 when the company was known as North American Energy Alliance LLC (NAEA), consisting of a $310 million first-lien facility, $40 million revolving credit facility, $80 million letter of credit facility, and $205 million in second-lien securities. About $138.7 million of the second-lien notes have been tendered and redeemed. The project will also have a $100 million senior secured revolving credit facility. The term loan matures in 2019 and the revolving credit facility matures in 2017. Essential Power will repay the term loan through a 100% cash flow sweep.

Lakewood and Newington, the two combined cycle facilities, are subject to power purchase agreements (PPA) and hedge agreements. Lakewood has a PPA through 2014 for 215 MW of capacity. Newington has an energy-conversion agreement (ECA) through mid-2014. Both counterparties are creditworthy entities, and do not influence Essential Power's ratings, in our opinion. When the ECA expires, Newington will be subject to heat rate call options through August 2016. The two larger peaking plants, Ocean Peaking Power and Rock Springs, are subject to heat rate call options through mid-2015, each for 100 MW of capacity. Essential Power's facilities also earn merchant revenue and capacity revenue in the PJM and ISO-NE markets.

Our 'BB' ratings reflect cash flow generation from mostly natural gas-fired assets and some hydro and kerosene-fired assets. Some revenues receive support from the PPA, ECA, heat rate call options, and capacity revenues earned in the PJM and in the ISO- NE capacity markets, which we view as having higher quality of cash flow than merchant revenues. We also view leverage at closing of $328 per kilowatt (kW) as modest and commensurate with other 'BB' rated peers. Detracting from credit is asset concentration. Newington contributes 37% of gross margin through the life of the term loan. Similarly, the top two contributors account for 56%, which is relatively high compared with similarly rated peers. In addition, weaker-than-expected operating performance at Lakewood, the other significant contributor, could potentially trap cash at the asset because of project-level debt. However, we expect the company to pay off Lakewood's debt in June 2013.

Bolstering credit is the fact that the company generates stable free cash flow in the early years that is 100% swept for the benefit of lenders under the project structure. We estimated that the company will generate 85% of gross margins from capacity revenues, the PPA, ECA, and hedges through 2015, which ensures a good base of near-term revenue certainty. We base the rating on the project's diverse portfolio of assets across two markets as well as initial leverage that compares favorably with other 'BB' rated assets.

To assess the variable revenue streams we make a number of assumptions that we then sensitize. Key assumptions for our base case projections include Henry Hub natural gas prices of $2 per million Btu in 2012, $2.75 in 2013, and $3.50 thereafter. For capacity payments, we assumed $136.50 per MW-day in the PJM-Eastern Mid-Atlantic Area Council region for the 2016/2017 delivery year and beyond and floor prices for ISO-NE through the term loan maturity.

A key ratings consideration is that the company can reduce leverage to about $230 per kW by the time the hedge expires in 2016 and to $180 per kW by the end of 2018, about one-half a year before the term loan matures. Debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) exhibit some strength, with a minimum of 1.7x in 2012 and an average of 2.15x though the life of the loan. We also ran a number of sensitivity cases. Three key sensitivities included:

-- 10% higher-than-expected fixed and variable operating and maintenance costs;

-- A 5% higher-than-expected portfoliowide heat rate; and

-- An availability stress represented by a 10% decline in capacity factors (capacity revenue at the PJM assets would decline if a higher number of forced outages occur).

Under our sensitivity case, the DSCRs varied, but were generally no lower than 1.65x, and refinance risk no higher than $190 per kW.

To summarize, the 'BB' ratings reflect the following risks:

-- Lack of geographical diversity; the portfolio exists in the northeastern U.S. and is not regionally diversified.

-- Limited asset diversity, with the two largest assets contributing about 56% to gross margins through the term loan's maturity.

-- Essential Power is not perfectly hedged under the heat rate call options at Ocean Peaking Power and Newington, and gas is not perfectly hedged under the option at Newington, which exposes the project to some risk related to differences in regional prices.

-- Exposure to merchant power markets.

-- Cash flows are sensitive to fluctuations in the capacity markets of PJM and ISO-NE.

-- Cash flows from Lakewood go to Essential Power only after servicing project-level debt; distribution tests may result in trapped cash if the facility performs poorly.

-- 185 MW of the portfolio consist of either peaking facilities with high heat rates (12,000 to 13,000 million Btu per MW) or old hydrogeneration that could lose significant value in the coming decades.

The following strengths adequately offset those risks at the given rating level:

-- 85% of forecast gross margins through 2015 consist of more stable sources of revenue, such as capacity payments, hedge revenue, and PPA revenue.

-- Lenders benefit from a 100% cash flow sweep, although there is some leakage for tax distributions.

-- There is transparent capacity pricing through May 2016 in PJM and ISO-NE for eligible assets.

-- There is no project-level debt at any of the projects except Lakewood, which has a modest $11.8 million (pro rata) that the company will pay down in June 2013;

-- Under our base case, merchant gross margins account for 12% of total gross margins through 2015, showing how the portfolio depends less on its merchant assets in the near term.

-- There is a restriction on asset sales; Newington and Lakewood cannot be sold.

-- Project documents also restrict additional debt; although the incremental revolving credit facility may be raised, any amount over $20 million requires a ratings affirmation. Similarly, the project can only use any new debt to repay the existing first-lien facilities.

-- The two combined-cycle gas turbine projects have long-term service agreements with the original equipment manufacturers, which should minimize the volatility of major maintenance costs.

Liquidity

Liquidity exists in the form of a $100 million revolving credit facility, which will be entirely available. In the original structure, the project would have used the facility to fund the six-month debt service reserve, a letter of credit facility for necessary postings under the PPA, gas supply, and transportation contracts, and for working capital and capital spending. In addition, about $9 million of proceeds from the financing were to fund an operating reserve. However, because of the $66.3 million stub that is not repaid, the project will use excess funds from the refinancing to cash collateralize the debt service reserve and letter of credit accounts. We anticipate that in June 2013, Essential Power will use the revolving credit facility to call the second-lien notes. Because cash is commingled, funding the reserve accounts through the initial refinancing, instead of the revolving credit facility, increases overall debt only modestly despite the fact that one-third of the second-lien did not tender.

Recovery analysis

The recovery rating on the first-lien term loan and revolver is '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery of principal if a payment default occurs. Recovery expectations on the second-lien are negligible (0% to 10%). For more on recovery, see the full analysis to be published on Essential Power shortly on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectations that the project's relatively stable revenue streams (the PPA, hedges, and capacity payments) will allow for deleveraging over the loan's tenor, to about $230 per kW by the time hedges expire in 2016. A ratings upgrade is unlikely given the limited asset diversity, the age of the assets, and the project's exposure to merchant power revenue. If the assets underperform operationally, causing energy gross margins and capacity payment revenue to fall below expectations, we could lower the ratings. Specifically, we would consider a downgrade if refinancing risk increases to more than $200 per kW.

