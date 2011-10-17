(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI/HONG KONG, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is maintaining E. Sun Bank 2007-2 CBO Securitisation Special Purpose Trust's class A2 - rated 'AAAsf(twn)' - on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The rest of the classes have been affirmed.

The transaction is a static cash flow securitisation of a NTD-denominated bond and USD-denominated principal protected notes issued by Citigroup Funding Inc. (Citigroup, 'A+'/RWN). The rating actions are as follows:

NTD5.64bn Class A2 zero coupon bond due February 2016: 'AAAsf(twn)'; remains on RWN

NTD1.72bn Class B interest deferrable coupon bond due February 2016: affirmed at 'BBB+sf(twn)'; Outlook Stable

NTD0.87bn Class C interest deferrable coupon bond due February 2016: affirmed at 'Dsf(twn)'; Recovery Rating of 'RR6'

The RWN on class A2 has been in place since 26 October 2010, pending the resolution of the RWN on Citigroup.

"The principal repayment of the class A2 notes largely relies on the proceeds from the redemption of the zero coupon bond issued by Citigroup. The resolution of the RWN on Citigroup is subject to a decision on additional proposals to the Dodd-Frank rule, which has not yet been finalised," says April Chen, Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

The credit quality of the current portfolio has remained stable since the previous rating action in July 2011. There are two bonds in the current asset pool presenting high obligor concentration risk, with Citigroup accounting for 97.4% of the portfolio's notional balance as at the latest payment date in August 2011. The other obligor in the portfolio is Taipei Fubon Bank.

The rating of the class B notes reflects its first-to-default risk of the portfolio; even if Citigroup's standalone rating is stressed to 'A-', the first-to-default risk will still be commensurate with 'BBB+sf(twn)'. The class C notes are estimated to suffer ultimate loss of over 90% of principal and capitalised interest; this is reflected in the 'Dsf(twn)' rating.