(The following was released by the rating agency)

July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based E.Sun Securities Corporation's (ESS) National Ratings at Long-Term 'A(twn)' with Stable Outlook and Short-Term 'F1(twn)'. ESS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of E.Sun Financial Holding Company (ESFHC).

The National Ratings of ESS are driven by obligatory support from its parent ESFHC and close links between their risk profiles. The Stable Outlook is supported by ESFHC's resilient credit profile and continuing strong parental support. The ratings may benefit from a significant improvement of ESFHC's risk-adjusted earnings and capitalisation.

Conversely, significant deterioration in ESFHC's asset quality and capital position arising from aggressive growth strategy could put downward pressure on ESS's ratings. ESS will continue to focus on growing its core earnings while remaining conservative in proprietary trading and in risk control. Its market share for securities brokerage and margin loans rose to 1.38% and 1.52% at end-Q112, respectively, from 0.74% and 1.2% at end-2008. This was driven by cross-selling to E.Sun Commercial Bank's (ESB) - ESFHC's principle subsidiary - larger customer base and its own network expansion.

The company's prudent risk management is manifested in its subdued market risk appetite and limited default in its margin loan portfolio. ESFHC posted 46% yoy growth in consolidated net income in Q112, versus a 10% decline in 2011. This was mainly attributed to ESB's one-time disposal gains of legacy collateralised bond obligations for TWD1.6bn and enhanced core earnings offset by increased operating costs and impairment charges. ESFHC's weakened bottom line in 2011 was a result of raising ESB's general provisions to more than 1% of total loans at end-2011 from 0.6% at end-2010 and increased operating costs to reinforce its fee-based franchise such as wealth management and credit card.

SFHC's leverage remains moderate with a 108% double leverage ratio at end-2011. ESB consistently reported below-average non-performing loan ratios before and after the economic downturn during 2008-2009. Its Tier 1 ratio of 9.02% as end-2011 is adequate for its prudently managed asset quality. ESS is a mid-sized brokerage firm with a market share of 1.38% in Taiwan at end-March 2012. The company, accounting for 0.5% of ESFHC's consolidated assets at end-March 2012, is part of the group's integrated financial service platform.

ESFHC is a mid-sized and bank-centric financial holding company in Taiwan which mainly provides banking and securities brokerage service, through ESB and ESS. ESB had a 3.55% market share in deposits at end-March 2012. A Credit Update on ESS will be published shortly on www.fitchratings.com.