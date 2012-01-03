(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, January 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned India's Eternal Heart Care Centre and Research
Institute Private Limited (EHCRI) a National Long-Term rating of
'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned
EHCRI's INR600m long-term loans a 'Fitch B+(ind)' rating.
The ratings are constrained by EHCRI's lack of an
operational track record as its only hospital is still under
construction stage. The ratings are also limited by the stiff
competition from well-established, large corporate super
speciality hospitals in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
The ratings are, however, supported by the vast experience
of EHCRI's founder - Dr. Samin K Sharma - in the field of
cardiology and the company's plans to offer a wide range of
speciality services. The ratings are also supported by the
relative immunity of the healthcare sector against seasonal and
economic factors.
Negative rating guidelines include delays in commissioning
of the hospital and /or lower-than-expected operational
performance of the company leading to low net interest coverage
(op. EBITDA/net interest). Conversely, timely commencement of
operations with high occupancy rates resulting in high net
interest coverage would be positive for the ratings.
EHCRI was incorporated in 2007 and plans to exploit the
growing opportunity of medical tourism in the country. The
promoter is currently associated with Mount Sinai Hospital and
Medical Centre, New York, USA. The company is setting up a
225-bed super-specialty hospital in Jaipur, and expects it to be
fully operational by Q2FY12. The overall cost of the project is
around INR920m, being funded in a debt/equity mix of 3:1. The
repayment of the term loans is to commence from October 2013.