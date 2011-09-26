(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON/SINGAPORE, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch
Ratings has assigned Malaysia's Etiqa Insurance Berhad (EIB) an
'A' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating. The Outlook is
Stable.
The rating reflects EIB's strong business profile in the
domestic life and general insurance market, its extensive
distribution capability, consistent operating performance, sound
liquidity and prudent investment approach. The rating also
acknowledges the insurer's solid capital position on a
risk-adjusted basis and sound reserving practices.
Fitch considers EIB a composite insurer licensed to
underwrite life and general businesses in Malaysia, as a core
member within Mayban Ageas Holdings Berhad (MAHB). MAHB is a JV
between Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank) and Ageas Insurance
International, and has full ownership of both EIB and Etiqa
Takaful Berhad (ETB), which has a dominant market position in
Malaysia's Takaful segment.
EIB's solid business profile in the Malaysian conventional
insurance market is rooted in its ability to disseminate
insurance products through multiple distribution platforms. In
addition to support from intermediaries, the Etiqa group (which
includes ETB and EIB), one of the top five insurance groups in
Malaysia, is capable of expanding its product reach through
bancasurance, direct, and online channels. Furthermore, the
distribution partnership arrangement with its ultimate parent,
Maybank, has strongly underpinned EIB's premium growth over the
last five years. Fitch expects EIB to sustain its growth
momentum in the near term as it continues to leverage its
current bancassurance channel via Maybank.
EIB maintains a track record of favorable operating
profitability while the further amalgamation of Mayban Life
business operations will strengthen the former's operating
margin in FY11. EIB produced an average return on assets of 1.7%
over FY07-FY11. The transfer of Maybank's general business to
EIB lowered the expense ratio of its general insurance operation
in FY10, leading to a sharp improvement in the underwriting
margin of EIB's general insurance business.
Fitch notes that the liquidity position of EIB's invested
assets under each fund is generally sound with a significant
amount of the group's investments in cash, deposits and
Malaysian government and high quality corporate bonds.
Additionally Fitch notes that EIB's exposure to equities is
manageable. A prudent investment strategy has enabled EIB to
consistently produce stable investment yields over FY07 -FY11.
Partially offsetting these positive attributes are ongoing
market competition and an industry-wide underwriting deficit of
third-party motor liability. Also, EIB's market position could
be challenged by the formation of competitors with larger
operating scales, as well as by stronger capital support from
foreign shareholders following the relaxation of foreign
ownership restrictions in Malaysia.
EIB's strong risk-based capitalisation supports its
insurance liabilities and inherent asset risks. Its statutory
risk based capitalisation was above 250% at FYE11, well
exceeding the regulatory minimum requirement of 130%.
Nonetheless, given the potential change in Takaful regulatory
capital regime in Malaysia, Fitch is cautious on the possibility
of capital reallocation within MAHB to support ETB, and its
impact on EIB's capitalisation.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a rating downgrade
include a decline in EIB's standalone statutory risk capital
ratio to a level much lower than 200% over a sustained period,
and deterioration in underwriting performance (combined ratio
consistently higher than 110%), persistency rate and mortality
profit. Prospects for an upgrade in the near-term are remote
given EIB's position relative to Malaysia's Local Currency
Sovereign rating ('A'/Stable).