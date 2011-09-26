(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG/LONDON/SINGAPORE, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Malaysia's Etiqa Insurance Berhad (EIB) an 'A' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating reflects EIB's strong business profile in the domestic life and general insurance market, its extensive distribution capability, consistent operating performance, sound liquidity and prudent investment approach. The rating also acknowledges the insurer's solid capital position on a risk-adjusted basis and sound reserving practices.

Fitch considers EIB a composite insurer licensed to underwrite life and general businesses in Malaysia, as a core member within Mayban Ageas Holdings Berhad (MAHB). MAHB is a JV between Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank) and Ageas Insurance International, and has full ownership of both EIB and Etiqa Takaful Berhad (ETB), which has a dominant market position in Malaysia's Takaful segment.

EIB's solid business profile in the Malaysian conventional insurance market is rooted in its ability to disseminate insurance products through multiple distribution platforms. In addition to support from intermediaries, the Etiqa group (which includes ETB and EIB), one of the top five insurance groups in Malaysia, is capable of expanding its product reach through bancasurance, direct, and online channels. Furthermore, the distribution partnership arrangement with its ultimate parent, Maybank, has strongly underpinned EIB's premium growth over the last five years. Fitch expects EIB to sustain its growth momentum in the near term as it continues to leverage its current bancassurance channel via Maybank.

EIB maintains a track record of favorable operating profitability while the further amalgamation of Mayban Life business operations will strengthen the former's operating margin in FY11. EIB produced an average return on assets of 1.7% over FY07-FY11. The transfer of Maybank's general business to EIB lowered the expense ratio of its general insurance operation in FY10, leading to a sharp improvement in the underwriting margin of EIB's general insurance business.

Fitch notes that the liquidity position of EIB's invested assets under each fund is generally sound with a significant amount of the group's investments in cash, deposits and Malaysian government and high quality corporate bonds. Additionally Fitch notes that EIB's exposure to equities is manageable. A prudent investment strategy has enabled EIB to consistently produce stable investment yields over FY07 -FY11.

Partially offsetting these positive attributes are ongoing market competition and an industry-wide underwriting deficit of third-party motor liability. Also, EIB's market position could be challenged by the formation of competitors with larger operating scales, as well as by stronger capital support from foreign shareholders following the relaxation of foreign ownership restrictions in Malaysia.

EIB's strong risk-based capitalisation supports its insurance liabilities and inherent asset risks. Its statutory risk based capitalisation was above 250% at FYE11, well exceeding the regulatory minimum requirement of 130%. Nonetheless, given the potential change in Takaful regulatory capital regime in Malaysia, Fitch is cautious on the possibility of capital reallocation within MAHB to support ETB, and its impact on EIB's capitalisation.

Key rating triggers that could lead to a rating downgrade include a decline in EIB's standalone statutory risk capital ratio to a level much lower than 200% over a sustained period, and deterioration in underwriting performance (combined ratio consistently higher than 110%), persistency rate and mortality profit. Prospects for an upgrade in the near-term are remote given EIB's position relative to Malaysia's Local Currency Sovereign rating ('A'/Stable).