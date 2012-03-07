UPDATE 1-UK minister plays down German claim to stock exchange "crown jewels"
* Kirby says government following deal closely (Adds detail of debate, minister comment)
March 7 European Investment Bank:
* Moody's Disclosures on Credit Ratings of European Investment Bank. This release does not constitute any change in Moody's ratings or rating rationale for the European Investment Bank.
* Kirby says government following deal closely (Adds detail of debate, minister comment)
BRASILIA, Feb 21 The Brazilian government will not back a plan to revive an unpopular tax on financial transactions, known as CPMF, as proposed by a lawmaker in its coalition, the minister in charge of relations with Congress said on Tuesday.
* Co, Chadbourne & Parke announced they will combine in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: