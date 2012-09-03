UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Sept 3 Moody's Investors Service says that Evergrande Real Estate Group Limited's financial results for 1H 2012 are weak but will not immediately affect its B1 corporate family rating and B2 senior unsecured bond rating and negative outlook.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts