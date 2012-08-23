(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Fairfax Media Ltd. (BB+/Negative/--) were unaffected by the company's announcement that it will take a non-cash impairment charge of A$2.8 billion. The impairments were announced as part of the group's full-year results announcement, with underlying EBITDA declining by A$100 million to A$506 million for the year ended June 24, 2012.

The impairments were made to the carrying value of Fairfax's newspaper mastheads and goodwill, and reflect primarily the structural revenue erosion of the group's traditional print newspaper assets. The company has indicated that the impairments are non-cash related and will not impact its operating cash flows, liquidity, or compliance with financial covenants.

We forecast market conditions to remain weak over the next 6-12 months. But we believe that if Fairfax effectively executes its cost reduction programs to offset structurally eroding revenues, and the revenue declines in its metropolitan business do not materially accelerate, it should maintain its "fair" business risk profile and continue to generate sufficient free-operating cash flow (after capital expenditure) to maintain a fully adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio of about 2.5x or less, which is consistent with the 'BB+' rating.