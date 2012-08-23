(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on
Fairfax Media Ltd. (BB+/Negative/--) were unaffected by the
company's announcement that it will take a non-cash impairment
charge of A$2.8 billion. The impairments were announced as part
of the group's full-year results announcement, with underlying
EBITDA declining by A$100 million to A$506 million for the year
ended June 24, 2012.
The impairments were made to the carrying value of Fairfax's
newspaper mastheads and goodwill, and reflect primarily the
structural revenue erosion of the group's traditional print
newspaper assets. The company has indicated that the impairments
are non-cash related and will not impact its operating cash
flows, liquidity, or compliance with financial covenants.
We forecast market conditions to remain weak over the next
6-12 months. But we believe that if Fairfax effectively executes
its cost reduction programs to offset structurally eroding
revenues, and the revenue declines in its metropolitan business
do not materially accelerate, it should maintain its "fair"
business risk profile and continue to generate sufficient
free-operating cash flow (after capital expenditure) to maintain
a fully adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio of about 2.5x or less,
which is consistent with the 'BB+' rating.