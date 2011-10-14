(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE/TAIPEI, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan's Far Eastern International Bank's (FEIB) ratings, including its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect the bank's continued strengthened asset quality, adequate capitalisation and sound liquidity profile. The ratings also reflect the bank's small franchise which renders it less cost-competitive and structurally constrains its profitability.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that FEIB will maintain sound asset quality and remain adequately capitalized. A significant and sustained improvement of FEIB's economies of scale would benefit ratings while any excessive risk-taking in pursuit of growth that undermines asset quality or capitalization may put pressure on ratings.

FEIB reported an annualized return on equity of 13.3% in H111 (2010: 10%), mainly due to lower loan loss charges and strong recoveries. Fitch expects satisfactory earnings in 2011/2012, underpinned by sound asset quality, and higher fees from an expanding wealth management business as a result of its recent acquisition of ING Securities Company Ltd.

FEIB grew its loan book by 16% at end-H111 (sector average: 9%) as the bank increased corporate lending, especially to the public sector and financial institutions - which is low risk relative to other sectors. Fitch views the potential for deterioration in asset quality is limited given the bank's diversified loan portfolio and improved asset quality. FEIB's non-performing loan ratio fell to 0.4% while loan loss reserve coverage ratio rose to 390% at end-H111 (end-2009: 1.1% and 101%, respectively).

FEIB's tier 1 ratio fell to 8.7% at end-H111 from 9% at end-2010 due to its strong loan growth. The bank intends to maintain capital at around the current levels, which Fitch views as adequate given its risk profile. FEIB's sound liquidity profile is underpinned by a stable but concentrated deposit base. The concentration could expose the bank to systemic funding risks - although Fitch views this as a remote prospect given its liquid balance sheet and possible support from its affiliates in Far Eastern Group (FEG).

FEIB is a mid sized bank with a deposit share of 1.3% at end-H111. FEG is the bank's controlling shareholder with a stake of around 60% and controls seven out of nine board seats. FEG is one of the largest conglomerates in Taiwan which owns several leading industrial and service companies across various sectors.

FEIB's rating actions:

Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-Term affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term affirmed at 'F1(twn)'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'

Individual Rating affirmed at 'C/D'

Support Rating affirmed at '4'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'

Subordinated bond rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'