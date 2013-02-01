(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SYDNEY, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Far Eastern International Bank's (FEIB) proposed convertible
bond of up to USD150m maturing in 2018 a Long-Term rating of
'BBB-' and a National Long-Term rating of 'A(twn)'. The issue
will be listed in Singapore Stock Exchange. The proceeds will be
used to fund the bank's foreign currency lending.
The convertible bond is rated in line with FEIB's Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and National Long-Term rating of
'A(twn)' as it constitutes direct, unconditional, and unsecured
obligations of FEIB. The bond's rating is in line with Fitch's
criteria on senior bond instruments of financial institutions.
Under Fitch's methodology, this instrument has no loss
absorption feature and receives no equity credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any rating actions on FEIB's IDR and National Long-Term
rating could trigger a similar rating action on the convertible
bond ratings. Specifically, a positive rating action may result
from a significant and sustained improvement in FEIB's
risk-adjusted earnings and core capitalisation, although Fitch
considers this unlikely in the near term.
A negative rating action may result from continued
deterioration in FEIB's core capitalisation, weakening asset
quality due to excessive risk-taking in pursuit of growth, and
perceived weakening of group support.
FEIB is a medium-sized private bank in Taiwan with a deposit
market share of 1.3% at end-September 2012. FEG owns around 60%
of the bank and controls seven out of nine board seats. FEG is
one of the largest conglomerates in Taiwan and is composed of
several leading industrial and service companies across various
sectors.