-- Despite the uncertain economic environment, we expect
FedEx to continue to generate credit metrics in line with our
expectations for the rating.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB' corporate credit and unsecured
debt ratings on the company.
-- We are lowering our ratings on certain issues secured by
A300 and MD11 aircraft, reflecting our view that there is an
increasing risk that FedEx could seek to renegotiate payments on
those issues in a bankruptcy scenario.
-- The outlook is stable, as we believe that credit metrics
will remain relatively stable over the next two years absent a
significant turnaround in the global economy.
Rating Action
As Standard & Poor's Ratings Services previously announced,
on Nov. 2, 2012, we affirmed our 'BBB' corporate credit and
unsecured debt ratings on FedEx Corp. The outlook is stable. At
the same time, we lowered the ratings on the 1998-A and 1999-A
equipment trust certificates (EETCs) to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and on
the 1998-B and 1999-B EETCs to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. We affirmed
the ratings on the 1998-C and 1999-C EETCs at 'BBB'.
Rationale
Our affirmation of the corporate credit rating on Memphis,
Tenn.-based FedEx Corp. reflects our expectation that the
company will continue to generate credit ratios that are
appropriate for the rating despite pressures from a weak global
economy. Lowering the rating on selected EETCs is based on our
assessment that there is an increasing risk that FedEx would
seek to renegotiate payments on these issues, which could cause
a default, in a bankruptcy scenario. The values of the aircraft
that secure these EETCs have declined more rapidly than the
certificates are paid down, reducing collateral coverage. We
believe that there would be few alternate operators for these
airplanes in the very difficult economic environment that would
accompany a FedEx bankruptcy. We did not lower the rating on the
1998 and 1999 Class C certificates because we already rate them
at the level of senior unsecured debt.
The ratings on FedEx reflect the transportation services
company's strong competitive position, moderate financial
policies, and good cash-generating capability. Its participation
in competitive markets with significant capital expenditure and
investment requirements and exposure to cyclical pressures
offsets those factors somewhat. Standard & Poor's categorizes
FedEx's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its
financial risk profile as "intermediate," as defined by our
criteria.
Although its largest operating unit, FedEx Express (the
founder and leading participant in the air express segment of
the domestic package express industry), still contributes the
majority of revenues (62% of total revenues in fiscal 2012),
FedEx has become a much more diversified company in recent years
and now has a well-established global footprint, offering its
customers a full range of transportation and logistics services.
While FedEx lacks a ground network in Europe, it does have a
sizeable European express business, primarily focused on
intercontinental services. FedEx is pursuing an organic growth
strategy in Europe and currently participates in specific
European domestic markets. The proposed merger of rival United
Parcel Service Inc. (UPS, A+/Negative/A-1) and TNT Express N.V.
(BBB+/Watch Pos/A-2) is likely to be a modest competitive
disadvantage for FedEx, but we believe that FedEx will remain a
strong competitor in the region.
Cross-selling its portfolio of services and continuing its
geographic expansion are key elements of the company's growth
strategy. FedEx has a substantial market position in each of its
business segments and has been gaining share in its ground
business. Most of the markets in which FedEx competes have
significant barriers to entry. However, FedEx faces formidable
competition from a handful of other integrated service
providers, as well as from a wide range of companies competing
in specific market segments. FedEx uses independent contractors
to pick up and deliver shipments at FedEx Ground. The company is
facing a number of lawsuits arguing that workers in this segment
should not be classified as independent contractors and is
vigorously defending its current business model. Our ratings
assume that the structure of this business will not change
significantly.
We believe FedEx will continue to benefit from initiatives
to improve yield (revenue per shipment) across its portfolio of
businesses over the coming year and from its efforts to improve
operating efficiency in its U.S. package delivery network.
However, the economic outlook remains uncertain, as does the
outlook for fuel prices. As a result, we believe the express
business is likely to continue to experience volume pressure
over at least the next few months, although continued strong
growth in the ground business should offset this somewhat. FedEx
recently unveiled a program designed to generate $1.7 billion in
profit improvement by the end of fiscal 2016, with a significant
portion of the improvement occurring in fiscal 2015. This is
based on FedEx's expectation of slow economic growth over the
next two years. We believe that the initiatives the company is
undertaking, including headcount reductions, fleet
modernization, network optimization, and yield initiatives, will
lead to improved operating efficiency. However, we do not expect
a material improvement in credit metrics over the next two
years, absent a significant improvement in the global economy.
Our ratings incorporate our expectation that funds from
operations (FFO) to total debt will average 30%-35% and that
adjusted debt to capital will average 45%-55%. As of Aug. 31,
2012, these figures were 37% and 54%, respectively.
Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We characterize FedEx's
liquidity as "strong" under our criteria. We expect that sources
of cash will exceed uses by at least 1.5x over the next 12 to 24
months, the minimum requirement for such a designation. We
believe sources will exceed uses even if EBITDA were to fall by
30%. Sources of liquidity include existing cash balances of more
than $2 billion and anticipated cash flow. During fiscal 2012,
FedEx generated about $4.8 billion in operating cash flow and
spent $164 million on dividends. FedEx recently stated that it
expects to increase its dividend payout modestly, but it gave no
time frame for doing so. We believe the company can accommodate
this increase without jeopardizing its credit quality. In the
unexpected event that operating performance declines materially,
we would expect the company to modify its dividend plans. We do
not expect the company to engage in share buybacks, except to
the extent needed to offset dilution from the exercise of stock
options.
We expect operating cash flow to decline this fiscal year,
reflecting continuing high capital expenditures and recently
completed acquisitions. The company spent $4 billion on capital
expenditures in fiscal 2012 and is likely to spend a similar
amount this year. We expect capital spending to moderate as the
fleet renewal program winds down. Even so, capital expenditures
will remain a significant use of cash flow because of the
capital intensity of the industry. Debt maturities over the next
few years are modest relative to liquidity.
FedEx entered into a $1 billion, five-year credit agreement
in April 2011, which replaced its existing $1 billion credit
agreement. The financial covenant requires FedEx to maintain a
leverage ratio of adjusted debt to capital of no greater than
70%. As of Aug. 31, 2012, this ratio was 53.5%. Bank lines
support the firm's commercial paper (CP) borrowings. It had none
outstanding as of Aug. 31, 2012.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. We believe FedEx will face some
operating challenges over the coming year because of the
uncertain economic environment and reduced demand in its express
business. The company is addressing these challenges through
yield and efficiency improvement initiatives. As a result, we do
not expect credit metrics to materially decline. Over the longer
term, we believe the company's recently announced profit
improvement program will lead to improved operating results and
credit metrics. However, we do not expect significant
improvement until at least fiscal 2014. If operating performance
exceeds our expectations and FFO to debt increases to 40% and we
believe it will stay there, we could raise the ratings. While we
think this is unlikely, we could lower ratings if unanticipated
operating challenges or weaker-than-expected demand results in
FFO to debt falling to less than 25% and we expect it to remain
there.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
FedEx Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2
Sr unsecured BBB
CP A-2
Federal Express Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/--
Sr unsecured BBB
Equipment Trust Certificates
Pass-thru certs, series 2012 BBB
Pass-thru certs, series 1993 A2 BBB
Pass-thru certs, series 1993 B2 BBB
Pass-thru certs, series 1993 C2 BBB
Pass-thru certs, series 1995 A1, A2 BBB
Pass-thru certs, series 1995 B2, B3 BBB
Pass-thru certs, series 1996 A1 BBB
Pass-thru certs, series 1996 A2 BBB
Pass-thru certs, series 1996 B1 BBB
Pass-thru certs, series 1996 B2 BBB
Pass-thru certs, series 1998-1C BBB
Pass-thru certs, series 1999-1C BBB
Ratings Lowered
To From
Federal Express Corp.
Equipment Trust Certificates
Pass-thru certs, series 1998-1A BBB+ A-
Pass-thru certs, series 1999-1A BBB+ A-
Pass-thru certs, series 1998-1B BBB BBB+
Pass-thru certs, series 1999-1B BBB BBB+