OVERVIEW

-- FGCII is a multiborrower CMBS transaction.

-- Five of the seven loans and specified bonds that originally backed this transaction have already been repaid. As a result, the credit enhancement levels for the class A to D trust certificates have improved.

-- We have raised our ratings on the class B to D trust certificates and affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A trust certificates issued under this transaction.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 9, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has raised to 'AAA (sf)' from 'AA (sf)' its rating on class B, to 'AA (sf)' from 'A (sf)' its rating on class C, and to 'AA- (sf)' from 'A- (sf)' its rating on class D issued under the FGCII transaction (see list below). At the same time, we affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on class A (also listed below).

Of the seven specified bonds/nonrecourse loans (effectively six bonds/nonrecourse loans; hereinafter "loans") that initially secured the trust certificates, two loans remain.

Today's upgrades of classes B to D are based on the following factors:

-- Five of the seven loans that initially backed the trust certificates (the five loans originally represented a combined 43% or so of the total issuance amount of the trust certificates) have been repaid. As repayment proceeds are being used to make principal payments on the trust certificates in sequential order (starting from the upper-level tranches), the credit enhancement levels for classes A to D have increased from initial levels.

-- Cash flow from each of the properties backing the transaction's two remaining loans (the two loans originally represented a combined 57% or so of the total initial issuance amount of the trust certificates) is either in line with or higher than our initial assumption. Hence, notwithstanding recent real estate market conditions, we expect any decline in the likely collection amount from the properties to be limited.

-- Principal prepayments on the transaction's two remaining loans have been made, causing the outstanding principal balances of these two loans to decline. As such, it is our view that the transaction's loan-to-value ratio has declined, even after considering recent real estate market conditions.

Standard & Poor's continues to see the progress of loan repayments and the performance and recovery prospects of the related collateral properties as key factors in the transaction's credit quality.

FGCII is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The trust certificates issued under this transaction were initially backed by seven loans and specified bonds (effectively six loans) extended to six obligors. The loans were originally backed by 27 real estate certificates and real estate properties.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in June 2014 for the class A certificates, and the full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the legal final maturity date for the class B to D certificates.

RATINGS RAISED

FGCII

JPY15.1 billion trust certificates due June 2014

Class To From Initial issue amount

B (Deferrable interest) AAA (sf) AA (sf) JPY1.4 bil.

C (Deferrable interest) AA (sf) A (sf) JPY1.4 bil.

D (Deferrable interest) AA- (sf) A- (sf) JPY0.4 bil.

RATING AFFIRMED

Class Rating Amount

A AAA (sf) JPY9.9 bil.

*The class X trust certificates, which were also issued under this transaction (initial issuance amount: JPY2.0 bil.), are not rated.