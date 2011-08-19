(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- FGCIV is a multiborrower CMBS transaction.

-- One of the two loan assets that effectively backed this transaction has been repaid, and as a result, the credit enhancement level for the class B trust certificates has improved from its initial level.

-- We have raised to 'AAA (sf)' our rating on the class B trust certificates issued under this transaction.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 19, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has raised to 'AAA (sf)' from 'AA (sf)' its rating on the class B trust certificates issued under the FGCIV transaction(see list below). The class A trust certificates that were also issued under this transaction were fully redeemed on the trust distribution date in July 2011.

The trust certificates were secured by two specified bonds and one nonrecourse loan (effectively two loan assets) when they were issued in June 2009. Currently, a single loan asset remains. Today's upgrade of class B is based on the following factors:

-- One of the two loan assets that effectively backed this transaction (the loan asset originally represented about 75% of the total initial issuance amount of the trust certificates) has been fully redeemed. The credit enhancement level for class B has improved markedly because the collected proceeds are being used to redeem the trust certificates in sequential order (starting from the upper-level tranches), and because the nonrated subordinate trust certificates, which were issued together with the rated class A and B trust certificates, provide credit support to the transaction.

-- Since the redemption of the class B trust certificates has progressed, it is our view that the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio--calculated by dividing the outstanding principal balance of class B by the underwriting value of the properties backing the transaction's remaining loan asset (the loan asset originally represented about 25% of the total initial issuance amount of the trust certificates)--has declined to a reasonably low level, even after considering current real estate market conditions.

We continue to see the progress of loan repayments and the performance and recovery prospects of the related collateral properties as key factors in the transaction's credit quality.

FGCIV is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The trust certificates were originally secured by two specified bonds and one nonrecourse loan (effectively two loan assets) extended/issued to two obligors. The loan assets were backed by eight real estate properties. The rating reflects our opinion on the likelihood of the full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal for the class B trust certificates by the transaction's legal final maturity date in June 2015.

FGCIV

JPY12.6 billion* trust certificates due June 2015

Class To From Initial issue amount

B (deferrable interest) AAA (sf) AA (sf) JPY1.3 bil.

*This amount includes the class X trust certificates (NR; initial issue amount: JPY3.0 bil.).

The class A trust certificates have been fully redeemed