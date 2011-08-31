(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- The overall credit profile of Taiwan-based First FHC
resembles the credit profile of its core entity, First
Commercial Bank (FCB), which benefits from a good market
position and liquidity, supported by adequate capitalization.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3'
short-term counterparty credit ratings to First FHC and our
'cnA-/cnA-2' Greater China credit scale ratings.
-- The outlook on the long-term rating is stable to reflect
the stable outlook on FCB.
TAIPEI (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 31, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3'
short-term counterparty credit ratings to First Financial
Holding Co. Ltd. (First FHC). The outlook on the long-term
rating is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'cnA-/cnA-2'
Greater China credit scale ratings.
"The ratings on First FHC reflect the holding company's
shared credit profile with its operating subsidiaries, the good
market position and established franchise of its core
subsidiary, First Commercial Bank Ltd. in Taiwan's banking
sector, and the First FHC group's satisfactory liquidity
profile. Counterbalancing factors include the group's
concentrated revenue structure and continuing competitive
pressure on the group's profitability," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Yuhan Lan.
First FHC is the fifth-largest financial holding company in
Taiwan by consolidated assets as of the end of 2010. The First
FHC group's strategic focus is to leverage the business
operations of its core banking unit, FCB, which accounted for
about 90% of the group's total pro-forma net worth and 91% of
its net profits as of the end of 2010.
The First FHC group has a good position in Taiwan's banking
sector through FCB, controlling about 6% of system-wide banking
assets. FCB's large customer base and extensive distribution
network offer cross-selling opportunities for other group
members.
However, members remain operationally independent with
little significant integration between them, which makes it
challenging for the group to materialize revenue synergies among
diverse customer groups.
"We view First FHC group's financial profile as adequate,
which mainly reflects FCB's asset quality, capitalization, and
liquidity. The group's liquidity profile also benefits from its
solid franchise and diversified customer base. FCB's
risk-adjusted capital ratio before diversification was an
adequate 8.3% in 2010," said Ms. Lan.
"However, the group's moderate profitability is likely to
constrain further improvement in its capitalization, in our
view." On a consolidated basis, First FHC's double leverage
ratio (holding company investment in subsidiaries divided by
holding company shareholders' equity) was just 103.77% at the
end of 2010. In our view, the First FHC group's major credit
weakness is the continuing competitive pressure on its
profitability. The group's revenue structure relies heavily on
FCB's operating performance with net interest income as the
bank's major revenue source.
Excessive market liquidity and intense competition are
likely to constrain improvement in the bank's net interest
margin over the next few years, in our opinion. The group's
adjusted return on average assets improved to 0.35% in 2010 from
0.14% in 2009, mainly as a result of FCB's business growth and
lower credit costs.
The First FHC group's enterprise risk management is
adequate, in our view, with the main focus on FCB's operating
risks due to its dominant role in the group's risk profile. The
group has established a risk management committee at the holding
company level to set the group's risk appetite, risk policies,
risk limits, and regularly supervise and monitor the risk
exposures of its operating subsidiaries. Each subsidiary
maintains its risk management at levels appropriate to its
respective business profile.
However, the group has yet to establish a holistic approach
for an integrated risk management to proactively manage the
group's consolidated risk exposures. The stable outlook reflects
our expectation that the risk profile of the group's core
subsidiary, FCB, will not change significantly over the next two
to three years, supported by its good franchise and adequate
financial profile.
The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that the
consolidated credit profile of the parent group will remain
stable and that the group would not engage in overly aggressive
M&A activity over the next few years. We may raise the ratings
on the group if the bank can materially improve its financial
profile by outperforming its similar-rated peers in terms of
earnings, asset quality, and capitalization.
Conversely, we may lower the ratings on the group if FCB's
profitability or asset quality materially deteriorate due to
inadequate risk control or overly aggressive expansion.