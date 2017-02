BRIEF-Conatus Pharmaceuticals issued a convertible promissory note of $15 mln to Novartis Pharma AG pursuant to investment agreement entered in Dec 2016

* Conatus Pharmaceuticals - On Feb 15, co issued a convertible promissory note of $15 million to Novartis Pharma AG pursuant to investment agreement entered in Dec 2016 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2lpeTOz] Further company coverage: