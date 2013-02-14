CHICAGO, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of First National of
Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook
has been revised to Stable from Positive. A full list of ratings
follows at the end of this release.
Fitch reviewed FNNI as part of a peer review that included
16 mid-tier regional banks. The bank's included in the peer
review include: Associated Banc-Corp., Bank of Hawaii
Corporation, BOK Financial Corporation, Cathay General Bancorp,
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., East West Bancorp, Inc., First
Horizon National Corporation, First National of Nebraska, Inc.,
First Niagara Financial Group, Inc., Fulton Financial
Corporation, Hancock Holding Company, People's United Financial,
Inc, Synovus Financial Corp., TCF Financial Corporation, UMB
Financial Corp., Webster Financial Corporation. Refer to the
release titled 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Its Mid-Tier
Regional Bank Group Following Industry Peer Review' for a
discussion of rating actions taken on the entire mid-tier
regional bank group.
The mid-tier regional group is comprised of banks with total
assets ranging from $10 billion to $36 billion. IDRs for this
group is relatively dispersed with a low of 'BB-' and a high of
'A+'. Mid-tier regional banks typically lag their large regional
bank counterparts by asset size, geographic footprint and
product/revenue diversification. As such mid-tier regional banks
are more susceptible to idiosyncratic risks such as geographic
or single name concentrations.
Fitch's mid-tier regional bank group has fairly homogenous
business strategies. The institutions are mostly reliant on
spread income from loans and investments. With limited
opportunity to improve fee-based income in the near term, Fitch
expects that mid-tier banks will continue to face greater
earnings headwinds in 2013 than larger institutions with greater
revenue diversification.
Share repurchases is common theme amongst the mid-tier
banks. As mid-tier banks face earnings headwinds, institutions
have begun repurchasing common shares to improve shareholder
returns. Fitch anticipates continued repurchase activity in 2013
as the return on equity lags historical norms for the group.
In addition to share repurchases, Fitch has observed that
some mid-tier banks have looked to their investment portfolio to
improve returns. Most notably, CLOs and CMBS have become more
popular amongst mid-tier banks. Although such securities are
beneficial to yields and returns, Fitch notes that such
purchases can be a negative ratings driver if the risks are not
properly measured, monitored and controlled.
Asset quality continues to improve throughout the banking
sector. Both nonperforming assets (NPAs) and net charge-offs
(NCOs) are down significantly year over year. Fitch anticipates
further asset quality improvement as nonperforming loan (NPL)
inflow slows. Reserve levels have also declined as asset quality
improves, which has been beneficial to earnings in 2012. Fitch
expects further reserve releases in 2013 but at a slower pace.
RATING ACTION AND RATIONALE
Today's action reflects the company's more stable operating
performance, improvements in asset quality ratios, as well as
stronger regulatory capital ratios. FNNI's earnings profile has
improved, as it has recorded fewer one-time gains and more
recent earnings metrics are reflective of core operations.
FNNI's earnings and profitability have improved as the
company has pursued strategic partnerships in its credit card
portfolio, which has allowed it to create alliances with the
largest national and local retailers. The company's PPNR, as a
measure of core performance, has improved 152 basis points (bps)
over the last 12 months. FNNI's loan portfolio has experienced
positive credit trends as both past due loans and non-accruals
loans were down significantly year-over-year. Absolute levels of
NPLs have decreased 60% since year-end 2009 (YE09), while
classified and special mention assets have also experienced a
similar trend. These trends have been noted throughout FNNI's
loan book, including the credit card portfolio which accounts
for roughly 40% of loans. Although NPAs remain elevated,
relative to other mid-tier peers, Fitch expects asset quality to
continue improving, albeit at a slower pace, in the
near-to-medium term. Average 5Q NPAs were 4.08% compared to the
mid-tier average of 3.48%.
Historically, Fitch has considered FNNI's capital management
to be aggressive; however, the company has since improved its
capital ratios which have been boosted through retained
earnings, the sale of FNNI's merchant processing business, and
more optimal levels of risk-weighted assets. FNNI's risk based
Tier 1 ratio was in excess of 13% at fourth quarter of 2012
(4Q'12) compared to 10.50% in fiscal year 2010 (FY10). Although
capital levels are closely aligned to the mid-tier peer
averages, Fitch will closely monitor any capital erosion
resulting from distribution to shareholders.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VRs and IDRs:
With today's action, further upward movement of the
company's ratings are considered limited. Significant improved
in asset quality, and earnings would result in further movement
of the rating, however, Fitch does not anticipate this to be the
case in the medium term. Alternatively, factors that could
negatively weigh on FNNI's ratings include stagnant operating
performance, a reversal of the currently positive credit trends,
as well as any significant shareholder capital distributions.
The latter could put pressure on FNNI's ratings, if capital
build significantly slows or even cause the company's capital
ratios to decline on an absolute basis.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support Ratings and
Support Floor Ratings:
All of the mid-tier regional banks in the peer group have
Support Ratings of '5' and Support Floor Ratings of 'NF'. In
Fitch's view, the mid-tier banks are not considered systemically
important and therefore, Fitch believes the probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
government support for any of the banks in the mid-tier regional
bank peer group.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and
Other Hybrid Securities:
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by
the banks are notched down from the issuers' VRs in accordance
with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary considerably. The ratings of subordinated debt and hybrid
securities are sensitive to any change in the banks' VRs or to
changes in the banks' propensity to make coupon payments that
are permitted but not compulsory under the instruments'
documentation.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Holding Company:
All of the entities reviewed in the mid-tier regional bank
group have a bank holding company structure with the bank as the
main subsidiary. All subsidiaries are considered core to parent
holding company supporting equalized ratings between bank
subsidiaries and bank holding companies. IDRs and VRs are
equalized with those of its operating companies and banks
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiaries.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subsidiary and Affiliated
Company Rating:
All of the entities reviewed in the mid-tier regional bank
group factor in a high probability of support from parent
institutions to its subsidiaries. This reflects the fact that
performing parent banks have very rarely allowed subsidiaries to
default. It also considers the high level of integration, brand,
management, financial and reputational incentives to avoid
subsidiary defaults.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions: First National
of Nebraska, Inc.
--Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term IDR upgraded to 'F3' from 'B';
--Viability rating upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+';
--Support rating affirmed at '5';
--Support rating floor affirmed at 'NF'. First National Bank
of Omaha
--Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term IDR upgraded to 'F3' from 'B';
--Viability rating upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+';
--Support rating affirmed at '5';
--Support rating floor affirmed at 'NF';
--Long-term deposits upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Short-term deposits upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3';
--Subordinated debt upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'.