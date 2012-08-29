(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, August 29 (Fitch) China's steel industry
output continues to rise notwithstanding slowing economic
growth, falling prices for steel, and poor profitability at the
steel mills. Fitch Ratings believes this paradox can be
explained first by the larger steel mills' priority of
maintaining economies of scale and market share; and, second, by
smaller steel mills taking advantage of the recent fall in raw
material prices to ramp up production.
Fitch believes that the prices of steel and related raw
materials - including iron ore and coking coal - are unlikely to
rebound in the short term, but rather are looking for new
equilibriums that take into account the increasing supply of raw
materials and demand growth for steel which is likely to be
slower. Price weakness should continue during H212 and through
to end-Q113, due to weak seasonal demand typically associated
with the winter period.
Industry rationalization is necessary for a sustained
improvement in profitability, but Fitch does not expect this in
the short term. The financial resources of the large steel mills
are stretched as a result of prior consolidation activity and
weak profitability since 2008. Some consolidation has taken
place among some of the larger steel mills, but this has been
confined largely to activity within the same province - given
the important role that each steel mill plays within its own
local economy.
Chinese crude steel production reached a record 61.693
million metric tonnes (mt) in July 2012, 2.5% higher than the
previous month and 4% higher than in July 2011, according to
data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics.
Moreover, the average daily steel output during the first 10
days of August totalled 1.97 million mt, up from 1.95 million mt
during the last 10 days of July, according to data from the
China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).
At the same time as output is rising, China's steel mills
are facing falling steel prices, weak profitability, and soft
demand for certain products such as steel plates. Chinese
domestic hot-rolled coil prices fell to CNY3,511/mt in August,
their lowest level in 33 months. Downward pricing pressure on
steel is being driven by the country's slower industrial
production growth of under 10% since April this year, compared
with 13.9% in 2011. Demand from China's shipbuilding, machinery
and heavy equipment sectors is especially weak - resulting in
negative production growth for steel plates so far in 2012.
Total profit in the steel sector fell by 68.1% in H112 from a
more robust H111, according to the National Development and
Reform Commission.
The decline in steel prices is in turn depressing the prices
of iron ore. Iron ore with a 62% iron content has now fallen
below USD100 for the first time since 2009 - and is down by 28%
so far in 2012. Fitch believes that this lower cost factor is
encouraging some of China's smaller steel mills - with a
production capacity of less than 2 million mtpa - to boost
production. However, this is exacerbating the oversupply
situation in the context of weak demand.