DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
Aug 24 Moody's assigns Aa2 rating to Fontana J8 School District's $1.0 million GO Refunding Bonds and $480,000 Taxable GO Refunding Bonds
LIMA, Feb 24 Grana y Montero's shares closed down about 33 percent on Friday after a local magazine reported that the Peruvian construction group knew about $20 million in bribes paid to a former president by its partner, scandal-tainted Brazilian firm Odebrecht SA.
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 Five U.S. financial services groups on Friday appealed a federal court decision handed down earlier this month that upheld an Obama-era rule designed to avoid conflicts of interests when brokers give retirement advice.