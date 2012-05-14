(The following was released by the rating agency)
May 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed New Zealand's (NZ)
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited's (Fonterra) Long and
Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' and 'F1+'. The
Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of
Fonterra's senior unsecured notes at 'AA-', subordinated notes
at 'A+' and commercial paper at 'F1+'.
Fonterra's ratings are underpinned by the strong defensive
characteristics of its ingredients business, the financial
flexibility afforded by the effective subordination of its
farmer creditors and the margin protection offered to it by its
fully integrated business model. Moreover, Fonterra's
ingredients business is the global market leader in dairy
exports with approximately a third of international trade in
whole milk powder, skim milk powder and anhydrous milk fats.
Fonterra collects and processes around 89% of the milk produced
in New Zealand from a supplier base 10,500 dairy farmers who are
also shareholders of the co-operative. Its strength in global
dairy trade reflects the quality of its products and its
low-cost producer status.
The gross profit margin of the ingredients business is
driven by the formal linkage between the milk price and the
price of a notional basket of Fonterra's dairy commodities. This
mechanism effectively passes the risk associated with volatile
global dairy prices and currencies to farmer shareholders. The
milk price is calculated under the Milk Price Manual, set by the
Board and audited by independent, external parties The key input
cost for the ingredients business is driven by the farm-gate
milk price and the ingredients business' revenue is largely
determined by the price and mix of dairy commodities sold.
The effective subordination of milk payments to farmers is
provided in Fonterra's constitution, and results in the
effective subordination of milk payments to principal and
interest obligations (and other costs). Based on Fitch's
understanding of the legal framework underpinning the
subordination of milk payments and management's estimates of
advance rates, the agency assumes a minimum 10% of milk supply
costs at the end of each fiscal year (31 July) to service
principal and interest payments. Notwithstanding Fonterra's
ability to withhold the entire milk supply payment until all
other costs have been met, it has traditionally, at its own
discretion, advanced payments to farmers for milk supplied over
the course of the season. Fonterra expects advance payments
(before 31 May each year) to amount to around 80% of the total
cost of milk for the season.
Fonterra's brands segment can provide farmers with some
insulation from a fall in global dairy ingredients prices.
Should dairy ingredients prices fall, Fonterra's brands segment
may have the ability to maintain price points for a period of
time which could have the effect of temporarily improving gross
margins. Fonterra may, at its discretion, pass on this benefit
to its shareholders. These factors contribute to the continued
viability of New Zealand's dairy industry.
The central risk to Fonterra's cash flows is being unable to
process milk that it is contractually obliged to purchase from
its farmers. Such a scenario is extremely unlikely given that
Fonterra has the ability to transport milk to alternative
production facilities in the event a given plant is unable to
cope with the volume of milk collected in its local catchment.
Fonterra is currently augmenting its production capacity in the
Canterbury region of New Zealand's South Island. Moreover,
Fonterra's production is located at 27 different processing
sites in New Zealand (10 in Australia and over 30 others around
the world) providing it with some geographic diversification.
A positive rating action may be considered if debt to EBITDA
reduced to below 1.5x (currently 2.15x) on a sustained basis. A
negative rating action could follow if debt to EBITDA increases
to 2.5x on a sustained basis or if overseas milk supply accounts
for more than 30% of NZD cost (currently 11% of NZD dollar
cost). Both positive and negative rating actions are considered
unlikely over the rating horizon.
Fonterra is New Zealand's largest company and one of the
world's leading dairy producers and exporters of dairy products.
It is a co-operative owned by about 10,500 of New Zealand's
dairy farmers.