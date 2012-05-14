(The following was released by the rating agency)

May 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed New Zealand's (NZ) Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited's (Fonterra) Long and Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' and 'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of Fonterra's senior unsecured notes at 'AA-', subordinated notes at 'A+' and commercial paper at 'F1+'.

Fonterra's ratings are underpinned by the strong defensive characteristics of its ingredients business, the financial flexibility afforded by the effective subordination of its farmer creditors and the margin protection offered to it by its fully integrated business model. Moreover, Fonterra's ingredients business is the global market leader in dairy exports with approximately a third of international trade in whole milk powder, skim milk powder and anhydrous milk fats. Fonterra collects and processes around 89% of the milk produced in New Zealand from a supplier base 10,500 dairy farmers who are also shareholders of the co-operative. Its strength in global dairy trade reflects the quality of its products and its low-cost producer status.

The gross profit margin of the ingredients business is driven by the formal linkage between the milk price and the price of a notional basket of Fonterra's dairy commodities. This mechanism effectively passes the risk associated with volatile global dairy prices and currencies to farmer shareholders. The milk price is calculated under the Milk Price Manual, set by the Board and audited by independent, external parties The key input cost for the ingredients business is driven by the farm-gate milk price and the ingredients business' revenue is largely determined by the price and mix of dairy commodities sold.

The effective subordination of milk payments to farmers is provided in Fonterra's constitution, and results in the effective subordination of milk payments to principal and interest obligations (and other costs). Based on Fitch's understanding of the legal framework underpinning the subordination of milk payments and management's estimates of advance rates, the agency assumes a minimum 10% of milk supply costs at the end of each fiscal year (31 July) to service principal and interest payments. Notwithstanding Fonterra's ability to withhold the entire milk supply payment until all other costs have been met, it has traditionally, at its own discretion, advanced payments to farmers for milk supplied over the course of the season. Fonterra expects advance payments (before 31 May each year) to amount to around 80% of the total cost of milk for the season.

Fonterra's brands segment can provide farmers with some insulation from a fall in global dairy ingredients prices. Should dairy ingredients prices fall, Fonterra's brands segment may have the ability to maintain price points for a period of time which could have the effect of temporarily improving gross margins. Fonterra may, at its discretion, pass on this benefit to its shareholders. These factors contribute to the continued viability of New Zealand's dairy industry.

The central risk to Fonterra's cash flows is being unable to process milk that it is contractually obliged to purchase from its farmers. Such a scenario is extremely unlikely given that Fonterra has the ability to transport milk to alternative production facilities in the event a given plant is unable to cope with the volume of milk collected in its local catchment. Fonterra is currently augmenting its production capacity in the Canterbury region of New Zealand's South Island. Moreover, Fonterra's production is located at 27 different processing sites in New Zealand (10 in Australia and over 30 others around the world) providing it with some geographic diversification.

A positive rating action may be considered if debt to EBITDA reduced to below 1.5x (currently 2.15x) on a sustained basis. A negative rating action could follow if debt to EBITDA increases to 2.5x on a sustained basis or if overseas milk supply accounts for more than 30% of NZD cost (currently 11% of NZD dollar cost). Both positive and negative rating actions are considered unlikely over the rating horizon.

Fonterra is New Zealand's largest company and one of the world's leading dairy producers and exporters of dairy products. It is a co-operative owned by about 10,500 of New Zealand's dairy farmers.