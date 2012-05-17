(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned New Zealand Milk (Australasia) Pty Ltd's (NZMA) AUD150m, 5.25% notes due 23 May 2022 ratings of 'AA-'. The notes are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (Fonterra, 'AA-'/Outlook Stable), of which NZMA is a wholly owned subsidiary and the holding company for all of Fonterra's Australian operations.

As a result of the guarantee, Fitch regards the credit risk associated with the notes to be the same as that of the senior unsecured obligations of Fonterra itself. The notes are unsubordinated and unsecured obligations and rank at least equally with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of NZMA except liabilities mandatorily preferred by law. Cross default is applicable at the threshold of 1% of the total assets of the group (NZD15.53bn as at 31 July 2011).

The notes are issued under Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited's AUD debt issuance programme dated 10 June 2011. The proceeds of the issue will be used for general corporate purposes.

Fonterra's ratings are underpinned by the strong defensive characteristics of its ingredients business, the financial flexibility afforded by the effective subordination of its farmer creditors and the margin protection offered by its fully integrated business model. Moreover, Fonterra's ingredients business is the global market leader in dairy exports, representing approximately a third of international trade in whole milk powder, skim milk powder and anhydrous milk fats. Fonterra collects and processes around 89% of the milk produced in New Zealand from a supplier base of 10,500 dairy farmers who are also shareholders of the co-operative. Its strength in global dairy trade reflects the quality of its products and its low-cost producer status.

A positive rating action may be considered if debt to EBITDA falls below 1.5x (currently 2.15x and expected to reduce to below 1.8x by FY16) on a sustained basis. A negative rating action could follow if debt to EBITDA increases to 2.5x on a sustained basis or if overseas milk supply accounts for more than 30% of NZD cost (currently 11% of NZD dollar cost). Both positive and negative rating actions are considered unlikely over the rating horizon.