(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- Ford Credit Auto Lease Trust 2011-B's issuance is an asset-backed securitization backed by prime auto lease receivables.

-- We assigned our ratings to the class A and B notes.

-- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's diversified mix of vehicle models and types in the pool, the credit quality of the underlying collateral, the expected timing of the residuals' maturities, and the transaction's legal structure, among other factors.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to Ford Credit Auto Lease Trust 2011-B's $757.84 million asset-backed notes series 2011-B (see list).

The note issuance is an asset-backed securitization backed by prime auto lease receivables.

The ratings reflect our view of:

-- The credit quality of the underlying collateral, which consists of prime auto lease receivables that have a weighted average FICO score of 747;

-- The diversified mix of vehicle models and vehicle types in the pool;

-- The expected timing of the residuals' maturities;

-- The historical retention values of vehicles in the pool, including the most recent drop in values in 2008;

-- The approximately 25.0%-26.0% credit enhancement that is available in the form of 13.9% of nonamortizing overcollateralization, the 4.0% of subordination available to the class A notes, a 1.0% reserve account that will build to a 2.5% target amount, and excess spread (all percentages are expressed as a percentage of the pool's initial securitization value);

-- The timely interest payments and the full principal payment that were made by the notes' legal final maturity dates under cash flow scenarios that stress credit, residual, and incentive program losses at levels consistent with the assigned ratings; and -- The transaction's legal structure.