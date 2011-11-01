(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 1 - Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to Ford Credit Auto
Lease Trust 2011-B's $757.84 million asset-backed notes series
2011-B (see list).
The note issuance is an asset-backed securitization backed
by prime auto lease receivables.
The ratings reflect our view of:
-- The credit quality of the underlying collateral, which
consists of prime auto lease receivables that have a weighted
average FICO score of 747;
-- The diversified mix of vehicle models and vehicle types
in the pool;
-- The expected timing of the residuals' maturities;
-- The historical retention values of vehicles in the pool,
including the most recent drop in values in 2008;
-- The approximately 25.0%-26.0% credit enhancement that is
available in the form of 13.9% of nonamortizing
overcollateralization, the 4.0% of subordination available to
the class A notes, a 1.0% reserve account that will build to a
2.5% target amount, and excess spread (all percentages are
expressed as a percentage of the pool's initial securitization
value);
-- The timely interest payments and the full principal
payment that were made by the notes' legal final maturity dates
under cash flow scenarios that stress credit, residual, and
incentive program losses at levels consistent with the assigned
ratings; and -- The transaction's legal structure.