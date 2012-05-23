BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line announces order for next generation of ships
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announces order for next generation of ships for norwegian cruise line
May 24 Moody's Investors Service upgraded Ford Credit de México, S.A. de C.V., SOFOM E.N.R. (Ford Credit de México)'s global local currency long term debt rating to Baa3, from Ba1, with a stable outlook.
LONDON, Feb 16 British engineering group Cobham said it would take a 150 million pound ($187 million) charge on its work on Boeing's troubled KC-46 tanker program and downgraded its likely 2016 trading profit again.
* All work at Grasberg stopped except maintenance -union chief