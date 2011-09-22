BRIEF-Palestine Securities Exchange FY profit rises
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
(The following was released by the rating agency) Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed and subsequently withdrawn its 'AAm' principal stability fund rating on the Forsyth Barr Cash Management Trust. The rating was withdrawn at the request of the manager, Forsyth Barr Cash Management Ltd., as the fund is currently winding down and expected to be closed on Sept. 23, 2011.
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it is in the early stages of examining the possibility of acquiring local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores.
BERLIN, Feb 12 Greece and its lenders should quickly approve a review of reforms the indebted country must take in return for unlocking new loans, a senior European Union official said on Sunday, warning of financial instability in the euro zone if the issue lingers.