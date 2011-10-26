(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 26, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned a rating
of 'B+' to the proposed US144a issuance of about US$1.5 billion
senior unsecured notes by FMG Resources (August 2006) Pty. Ltd.,
the funding arm of Australian iron ore mining company, Fortescue
Metals Group Ltd. (B+/Stable/--). The notes will have a term of
eight years, and proceeds will be used for the continued
expansion of Fortescue's Western Australian mining operations to
155 million tons per annum (T155 project, mtpa).
Fortescue's expansion to 55 mtpa was completed in June 2011
as planned, and the company is continuing to work toward its 155
mtpa target. We believe that the T155 project is on track for
completion within three years, but substantial project execution
risk still lies ahead. The risks are mitigated to a degree by
the continued high ore prices supporting the company's financial
performance and improved liquidity position.
Fortescue reported a cash balance of more than US$2.6
billion and EBITDA for the year of slightly more than US$2.8
million as at June 30, 2011. As the company continues to build
production, and with ore prices likely to remain high over the
near term, Fortescue should continue to generate solid levels of
cash, in our view. This will assist the company in funding the
expansion program and underpin its liquidity to partially
mitigate project risks. Production costs have remained at about
US$53 per ton, which is considerably higher than we originally
expected, which increases risk in the event of a price downturn.
We are expecting production costs to stabilize around this level
over the near term, and believe they are more likely to trend
lower over the long term, depending on the strength of the
Australian dollar against the U.S. dollar and the efficiency of
the expanded operations.