(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 26, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned a rating of 'B+' to the proposed US144a issuance of about US$1.5 billion senior unsecured notes by FMG Resources (August 2006) Pty. Ltd., the funding arm of Australian iron ore mining company, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (B+/Stable/--). The notes will have a term of eight years, and proceeds will be used for the continued expansion of Fortescue's Western Australian mining operations to 155 million tons per annum (T155 project, mtpa).

Fortescue's expansion to 55 mtpa was completed in June 2011 as planned, and the company is continuing to work toward its 155 mtpa target. We believe that the T155 project is on track for completion within three years, but substantial project execution risk still lies ahead. The risks are mitigated to a degree by the continued high ore prices supporting the company's financial performance and improved liquidity position.

Fortescue reported a cash balance of more than US$2.6 billion and EBITDA for the year of slightly more than US$2.8 million as at June 30, 2011. As the company continues to build production, and with ore prices likely to remain high over the near term, Fortescue should continue to generate solid levels of cash, in our view. This will assist the company in funding the expansion program and underpin its liquidity to partially mitigate project risks. Production costs have remained at about US$53 per ton, which is considerably higher than we originally expected, which increases risk in the event of a price downturn. We are expecting production costs to stabilize around this level over the near term, and believe they are more likely to trend lower over the long term, depending on the strength of the Australian dollar against the U.S. dollar and the efficiency of the expanded operations.