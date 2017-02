(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned FMG Resources (August 2006) Pty Ltd's USD1.5 bn 8.25% senior notes due November 2019 a rating of 'BB+'. The proceeds of the notes will be used to finance expansion and for other general corporate purposes.

The notes will be unconditionally, jointly and severally guaranteed by Fortescue Metals Group Limited ('Fortescue', 'BB+'/Stable) and its subsidiaries currently representing more than 95% of the group's consolidated total assets and net income. As a result of this guarantee structure, Fitch regards the credit risk associated with the senior notes to be the same as that of senior unsecured obligations of Fortescue itself.