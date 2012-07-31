(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) July 31, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook
on China-based conglomerate Fosun International Ltd.
(BB+/Negative/--; cnBBB/--) are not affected by the company's
profit warning for the six months ended June 30, 2012. In our
view, the significant decrease in earnings was within our
expectation when we revised the rating outlook to negative from
stable in April 2012.
We believe Fosun may have breached the EBITDA-based
financial covenants on its offshore loans, given the limited
headroom. A decline of more than 10% in EBITDA could trigger a
breach. Nevertheless, we believe the company has the flexibility
to work out possible covenant breaches with its lenders, given
its solid banking relationships and good cash holdings. Last
week, Fosun signed a HK$30 billion funding agreement with China
Development Bank (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) for diverse
uses.
Fosun announced on July 27, 2012, that according to
preliminary calculations by senior management, the company's
consolidated profit for the first half of 2012 is expected to
decrease substantially from the same period last year. RELATED
CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Fosun International Outlook Revised To
Negative On Likely Weaker Performance; 'BB+' Rating Affirmed,
April 27, 2012