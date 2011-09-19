(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed FP
Turbo Series 2010-1 trust's asset-backed floating-rate notes due
in September 2016, as follows:
AUD83.8m Class A2 notes: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD7.4m Class B notes: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD5.8m Class C notes: affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
AUD5.4m Class D notes: affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
The rating actions reflect Fitch's view that the transaction
is able to cover future losses with available excess income. The
transaction has experienced a lower level of losses to date than
Fitch had estimated at closing in September 2010.
"Fleet Partner's inaugural transaction continues to perform
in line with Fitch's expectations and since closing, excess
spread has been strong enough to cover all losses incurred to
date," said Adam Daman, Associate Director in Fitch's Structured
Finance team.
The pool comprises automobile and equipment lease
receivables originated by Fleet Partners Pty Limited
(FleetPartners). FleetPartners is a specialized vehicle lease
and fleet management business owned by entities controlled,
managed or advised by the Government of Singapore Investment
Corporation, Ironbridge Capital and FleetPartners' senior
management. The portfolio is made up of novated and finance
leases backed by new and used passenger vehicles, commercial
vehicles and vehicle-related equipment. Of the leases in the
portfolio 79.5% have subscribed to FleetPartners' vehicle
maintenance programme.
As of 29 July 2011, the total collateral pool consisted of
3,619 lease receivables (from 1,152 obligors) totaling
approximately AUD107.5m, with an average size of AUD29,707. The
portfolio has a weighted-average seasoning of 22.1 months and a
weighted-average remaining term of 21.7 months. The
weighted-average residual value percentage is 38.4% (percentage
of the original outstanding balance of the lease). Since closing
the transaction has experienced low levels of defaults and a
gross loss of AUD846,576 or 0.48% of the original collateral
balance.