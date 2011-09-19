(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed FP Turbo Series 2010-1 trust's asset-backed floating-rate notes due in September 2016, as follows:

AUD83.8m Class A2 notes: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD7.4m Class B notes: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD5.8m Class C notes: affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

AUD5.4m Class D notes: affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

The rating actions reflect Fitch's view that the transaction is able to cover future losses with available excess income. The transaction has experienced a lower level of losses to date than Fitch had estimated at closing in September 2010.

"Fleet Partner's inaugural transaction continues to perform in line with Fitch's expectations and since closing, excess spread has been strong enough to cover all losses incurred to date," said Adam Daman, Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

The pool comprises automobile and equipment lease receivables originated by Fleet Partners Pty Limited (FleetPartners). FleetPartners is a specialized vehicle lease and fleet management business owned by entities controlled, managed or advised by the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation, Ironbridge Capital and FleetPartners' senior management. The portfolio is made up of novated and finance leases backed by new and used passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and vehicle-related equipment. Of the leases in the portfolio 79.5% have subscribed to FleetPartners' vehicle maintenance programme.

As of 29 July 2011, the total collateral pool consisted of 3,619 lease receivables (from 1,152 obligors) totaling approximately AUD107.5m, with an average size of AUD29,707. The portfolio has a weighted-average seasoning of 22.1 months and a weighted-average remaining term of 21.7 months. The weighted-average residual value percentage is 38.4% (percentage of the original outstanding balance of the lease). Since closing the transaction has experienced low levels of defaults and a gross loss of AUD846,576 or 0.48% of the original collateral balance.