LONDON Aug 10 Fitch Ratings reiterated on Wednesday, in a response to a Reuters query, that it assigns a triple-A rating to France with a stable outlook.

Rumours that France could be downgraded earlier led to a sharp sell-off in French banking shares.

Another part of the Fitch Group, Fitch Solutions, said on Wednesday that a rise in credit default swap prices on France and Germany may be a sign that the markets are increasingly concerned over the euro zone's ability to prop up weaker countries in the EU. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)