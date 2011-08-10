BRIEF-Blackstone Group announces acquisition of AON's technology-enabled benefits & HR platform
LONDON Aug 10 Fitch Ratings reiterated on Wednesday, in a response to a Reuters query, that it assigns a triple-A rating to France with a stable outlook.
Rumours that France could be downgraded earlier led to a sharp sell-off in French banking shares.
Another part of the Fitch Group, Fitch Solutions, said on Wednesday that a rise in credit default swap prices on France and Germany may be a sign that the markets are increasingly concerned over the euro zone's ability to prop up weaker countries in the EU. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 Euro zone lenders and the International Monetary Fund have reached agreed between themselves to present a common stance to Greece later on Friday in talks on reforms and the fiscal path Athens must take, euro zone officials said.
* Aon signs definitive agreement to sell benefits administration and hr business process outsourcing (BPO) platform