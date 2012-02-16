Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Feb 16 Moody's Investors Service has today changed to negative from stable the rating outlook on government-related issuers in France.
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).
LONDON, Feb 20 Kraft Heinz's dropped bid to buy Unilever is the third-largest M&A deal to collapse, according to Thomson Reuters data, adding to a recent run of failures that highlights the appetite for the pursuit of audacious mega-mergers.