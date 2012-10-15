BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities announces public offering of senior notes
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering for reduction of outstanding balance on unsecured senior line of credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 16 Moody's assigns Aa3 enhanced rating and negative outlook (KSDE) to Franklin County (KY) School District Finance Corporation's $10.905 million School Building Refunding Revenue Bonds, Second Series 2012
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering for reduction of outstanding balance on unsecured senior line of credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cousins Properties prices public offering of 63,571,336 shares of common stock
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S