(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- The credit profile of Franshion's parent, Sinochem HK, has weakened and may reduce its capacity to support the company, in our opinion.

-- We are placing the 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Franshion and the 'BB+' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We are also placing our 'cnA-' Greater China credit scale rating on the company and our 'cnBBB+' rating on its senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications.

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 2, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it placed its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Franshion Properties (China) Ltd. and the 'BB+' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, we also placed our 'cnA-' Greater China credit scale rating on the company and our 'cnBBB+' rating on its senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications.

"We placed the ratings on CreditWatch because we believe the credit profile of Franshion's immediate parent has weakened, reducing its ability to support the subsidiary," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Frank Lu. "The rating on Franshion factors in a one-notch uplift because of parental support; the company's stand alone credit profile is 'bb+'. We continue to believe that Franshion is strategically important to Sinochem HK."

On Nov. 1, 2011, Standard & Poor's lowered the long-term corporate credit rating on Franshion's parent, Sinochem Hong Kong (Group) Co. Ltd. (Sinochem HK), to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we lowered the company's stand-alone credit profile to 'bb' from 'bb+'. The downgrade of Sinochem HK reflected our view that the company's financial risk profile is deteriorating due to a substantial increase in debt in the first half of 2011 to a much higher level than we expected. We believe there is only a low likelihood that Sinochem HK's financial risk profile will improve over the next 12 months as the company is still in a heavy investment phase. We see a "high likelihood" of extraordinary support from the government for Sinochem HK, supporting a three-notch uplift in the rating.

"We aim to resolve the CreditWatch action after reviewing the parental support to Franshion. We will take into account Sinochem HK's stand-alone credit profile and assess the likelihood that any of the extraordinary government support for the company could flow through to Franshion," said Mr. Lu. "We may lower the rating on Franshion by one notch if we believe the parent's weakened credit profile could constrain its support for the company."

