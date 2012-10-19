(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
property developer Franshion Properties (China) Limited's
(Franshion, 'BBB-'/Stable) proposed senior unsecured USD notes
an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'.
The final rating of the proposed notes is contingent upon
the receipt of documents conforming to information already
received. The proceeds will be used to refinance outstanding
debt, to fund capital expenditure, and for other general
corporate purposes.
The bonds are rated at the same level as Franshion's rating
to reflect Fitch's view that they represent direct,
unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the
company. Franshion's ratings continue to benefit from its status
as an indirect state-owned Chinese property company.
This puts it at an advantage in government-led strategic
projects, as illustrated by the prime location of both its
investment properties and commercial developments, and helps
provide strong access to domestic bank funding.
Despite the current unfavourable operating environment
Franshion's contracted sales in H112 grew 4% y-o-y to HKD5.6bn,
underlining the sustainability of its property development
income. Revenue from the property leasing business grew 11%
y-o-y, and the company is likely to achieve a further
improvement in rental income through rent increases over the
next 12 to 24 months as Fitch expects demand for office
properties in China to remain strong.
Fitch also notes a slight increase in leverage as measured
by net debt/inventory (inventory including development assets
plus all long-term property assets) increased to 27% in H112
from 24% in 2011. This is largely due to an increase in net debt
to HKD16bn from HKD13bn during the same period to fund new
project development.
Interest expense grew faster than recurrent income during
this period, which together with borrowings for the Changsha
project, caused interest expense coverage to extend its downward
trend. Fitch does not expect significant improvement in the
coverage ratio over the next two years. Nevertheless, the Stable
Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the company's
sustainable earnings growth from its property development will
mitigate its higher leverage and lower liquidity.
What could trigger a rating action?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include:
- rental and hotel EBITDA/gross interest expense ratio
falling below 1.5x on a sustained basis. The ratio was around
1.1x at end-H112, but Fitch expects it to improve above 1.5x
when most of its borrowings for the Changsha project have been
repaid.
- a shift in strategy away from high-end commercial
properties in prime locations and strategic projects through
local government collaboration
- reduced ties with Sinochem Group, including a reduction
in Sinochem Group's equity stake in Franshion to under 51%
- reduced access to onshore bank loans or inter-company
funding support
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include:
-increasing the portfolio size of investment properties and
hotels above CNY30bn in value, while maintaining rental and
hotel EBITDA/gross interest expense above 2.5x