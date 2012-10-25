(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, October 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned property developer Franshion Properties (China) Limited's (Franshion, 'BBB-'/Stable) USD500m 4.7% notes due 2017 a final rating of 'BBB-'.

The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received and the final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 18 October 2012.

The notes are rated at the same level as Franshion's ratings as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company.

Franshion's ratings reflect its status as an indirect state-owned Chinese property company and expected further improvement in rental income as demand for office properties in China remains strong. However, the ratings are constrained by an increase in its leverage and interest expense due to borrowings for its Changsha project.

What could trigger a rating action?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- rental and hotel EBITDA/gross interest expense ratio falling below 1.5x on a sustained basis. The ratio was around 1.1x at end-H112, but Fitch expects it to improve above 1.5x when most of its borrowings for the Changsha project have been repaid

- a shift in strategy away from both high-end commercial properties in prime locations and strategic projects through local government collaboration

- reduced ties with Sinochem Group, including a reduction in Sinochem Group's equity stake in Franshion to under 51%

- reduced access to onshore bank loans or inter-company funding support

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

-increasing the portfolio size of investment properties and hotels above CNY30bn in value, while maintaining rental and hotel EBITDA/gross interest expense above 2.5x