(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- U.S. firearms and ammunition manufacturer Freedom Group has announced plans to issue a $75 million add-on to its existing $330 million term loan.

-- We are affirming our 'B+' issue-level rating on the term loan, and revising our recovery rating to '4' from '3', reflecting weaker recovery prospects for lenders as a result of the greater amount of term loan debt outstanding in our default scenario than used in our previous analysis.

-- We are also affirming the 'B+' corporate credit rating, but revising our rating outlook to negative from stable.

-- The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that adjusted leverage will increase above our 6x threshold for the current rating in 2013, given the additional debt in conjunction with our current forecast for 2013 EBITDA to decline toward the 2011 level, following an expected meaningful spike in 2012.

Rating Action

On July 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on Madison, N.C.-based Freedom Group Inc, including its 'B+' corporate credit rating. However, we revised our rating outlook on the company to negative from stable.

At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' issue-level rating on Freedom Group's term loan due 2019, which is expected to total $405 million, following the completion of the proposed $75 million add-on. We revised our recovery rating on the term loan to '4' from '3', reflecting weaker recovery prospects for the lenders of the term loan as a result of the greater amount of term loan debt outstanding at default than that used in our previous analysis. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.

We expect proceeds from the $75 million additional term loan to be used to refinance all outstanding preferred equity ($30 million at June 30, 2012), repay outstanding balances under Freedom Group's ABL revolver ($20 million at June 30, 2012), fund fees and expenses, and provide additional cash to the balance sheet, which we believe it could potentially use for acquisitions.

Rationale

The outlook revision to negative reflects our expectation that, following the proposed term loan add-on and based on our current forecast for 2012 and 2013, adjusted leverage will increase above 6x in 2013 (our threshold for Freedom Group at the 'B+' rating level). While we expect a spike in EBITDA in 2012, our preliminary forecast for 2013 is for EBITDA to decline to a level more in line with the 2011 level. Our affirmation of the 'B+' corporate credit rating reflects our belief that this spike in leverage will be temporary and also incorporates our expectation that interest coverage will remain good for the rating, at above 2.5x. In addition, following the proposed transaction, Freedom Group will have an improved liquidity position, with full availability under its ABL revolver.

Our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Freedom Group reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," according to our criteria.

Our assessment of Freedom Group's business profile as weak reflects its exposure to unfavorable changes in commodity prices, vulnerability to changes in regulation, and a highly competitive operating environment for discretionary consumer spending dollars. We believe these factors are partially offset by Freedom Group's leading position in many of the markets in which it operates and its breadth of product offerings, as well as strong brand recognition.

Our assessment of Freedom Group's financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects our expectation for adjusted leverage to increase over 6x in 2013, which we believe is somewhat weak for the company at the 'B+' rating level. The assessment also reflects our expectation for interest coverage to remain good for the rating at above 2.5x, and funds from operation (FFO) to debt in the mid-single-digit percentage area. Our financial risk assessment also incorporates large working capital uses typically in the beginning of the year to fund inventory investments and accounts receivables, and the corresponding need to maintain sufficient cash on hand and revolver availability.

In 2012, we believe that Freedom Group will continue make incremental increases in inventory, year over year, although we anticipate the company will maintain some excess availability under its ABL revolver following the proposed term loan add-on.

In the first half of 2012 (based on preliminary second-quarter information), total sales increased meaningfully, around 20%, reflecting an increase in firearms sales. The increase in firearms sales helped offset a modest decline in ammunition sales, which was due in part to Freedom Group's decision to eliminate certain unprofitable product lines. The growth in sales reflected higher demand in several product categories, and we believe continued modest growth in consumer spending (our economists are currently forecasting 2% in 2012), in conjunction with a larger user base, will help buoy continued strong demand in the second half of 2012. Our ratings incorporate our expectation that strong firearms sales will drive low-teen percentage area growth in total sales in 2012. Based on preliminary second-quarter results, EBITDA (adjusted for nonrecurring charges), increased around 55% and EBITDA margin increased nearly 400 basis points (bps).

Growth largely reflected higher sales, improved pricing on certain products, and lower customer discounts. Our ratings incorporate our expectation that 2012 EBITDA (adjusted for nonrecurring charges) will increase around 25%, and that EBITDA margin will increase at least around 100 bps. This growth will largely reflect our expectation for sales growth, as well as our belief that the company will benefit from the price increases implemented in 2011 and the elimination of underperforming product lines, as well as from factory efficiencies following actions taken over the past several quarters. We believe these measures will be only partially offset by our expectation for commodity input prices to remain high and volatile, for increased investments in new product launches, and our expectation for somewhat higher selling, general, and administrative expenses. In 2013, our ratings incorporate our expectation that total sales and EBITDA will decline meaningfully compared with 2012, returning to levels slightly above those in 2011. Although we believe the strong sales volume increase at Freedom Group in the first half of 2012 is partly due to the increase in the user base, we also believe they may be partly attributable to gun purchases in advance of the election. As a result, our 2013 sales and EBITDA expectations reflect a scenario similar to what Freedom Group experienced in the previous presidential election cycle. In 2010, sales declined substantially following a surge in demand in 2009 due to regulatory concerns following the 2008 presidential election.

We believe it is prudent to consider a decline scenario in 2013 at this point in the election cycle, although we are not forecasting as meaningful a decline as that experienced in 2010. In addition, while the long term impact, if any, from the recent tragic event in Colorado is unclear, in our scenario for 2013 we considered the possibility the event might pull some level of sales forward due to fears of increased regulation, although we understand from Freedom Group there is no evidence of this at the current time.

Under this scenario, operating lease-adjusted leverage would increase to the low-6x area, somewhat weak