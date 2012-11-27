Overview
-- We have reduced our EBITDA and profitability estimates
for U.S. oilfield services company FTS International Services
because significant capacity additions and high costs combined
with moderating demand continue to pressure margins in the
fracture stimulation services industry.
-- As a result, we are lowering our corporate credit rating
on FTS to 'B-'.We are also lowering our rating on FTS' term loan
to 'CCC+' and lowering our rating on the company's senior
unsecured debt to 'B+'.
-- Our negative outlook reflects FTS' potential for
violation of covenants under the company's term loan, and the
possibility that debt-to-EBITDA could exceed levels that are
appropriate for the revised rating.
Rating Action
On Nov. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered
its corporate credit rating on Ft. Worth, Texas-based FTS
International Services LLC (formerly known as Frac Tech Services
LLC) to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is negative.
We also lowered our issue rating on the company's senior
unsecured debt to 'B+' (two notches higher than the corporate
credit rating) from 'BB-'. The recovery rating remains '1',
indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery
for bondholders in the event of a payment default. We also
lowered our issue rating on the structurally subordinated term
loan held at the company's parent, FTS International Inc. (FTI),
to 'CCC+' (one notch below the corporate credit rating) from
'B'. We revised our recovery rating on the term loan to '5',
indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for
creditors in the event of a payment default, from '4'.
Rationale
Significant capacity additions and high costs combined with
moderating U.S. demand due to low natural gas prices have
continued to depress margins in the fracture stimulation
industry. As a pure-play fracturing services provider, FTS'
gross margins have dropped to below 20% in the third quarter of
2012 from over 50% in the first half of 2011, with corresponding
EBITDA margins falling to 9% from about 40%, respectively.
Although we had anticipated a slight recovery in the fourth
quarter of 2012, accelerating into 2013, we have pushed out our
recovery expectations to mid-to-late 2013. Consequently, we have
reduced our EBITDA estimates for the fourth quarter of 2012 and
2013. As a result, we expect credit protection measures at the
end of 2013 to weaken beyond levels appropriate for the 'B'
rating, and thus we are lowering the corporate credit rating on
FTS to 'B-'.
The ratings on FTS reflect our view of the company's
"vulnerable" business risk profile, "highly leveraged" financial
risk profile, and "less-than-adequate" liquidity. The company is
one of the top five fracturing service providers in North
America. Fracturing (or fracking) services are primarily
pressure-pumping services provided to exploration and production
(E&P) companies in the oil and gas industry as part of well
completion, and are subject to a high degree of demand and price
volatility. FTS is particularly vulnerable to demand volatility
given that it is completely reliant on this single product line
within the oilfield services industry. FTS is vertically
integrated in fracking services and we believe this vertical
integration provides a competitive advantage by assuring timely
equipment deliveries, reducing maintenance downtime and avoiding
the proppant delivery bottlenecks that have plagued others in
the industry. However, in a market downturn the company's
margins are exposed to excess manufacturing, processing, and
transportation capacity, as the experience of the last few
quarters attests.
Industry-wide demand for fracking services has increased
significantly over the past few years, as E&P companies shifted
to drilling more horizontal wells, drilling longer laterals, and
completing more fracking stages per well. However, significant
additions to capacity during the past year and persistent low
natural gas prices have led to 20% to 40% year-over-year
declines in pricing (depending on the region). At the same time,
tight supplies of guar, a key fracking fluid ingredient,
increased costs during the first nine months of 2012. Thus,
EBITDA margins for FTS dropped to about 9% in the third quarter
ended Sept. 30, 2012, from 40% in the first half of 2011.
Although in recent months guar costs have dropped to more normal
levels, the company was still working through its higher-cost
inventory in the third quarter. Looking forward, E&P companies
are drastically cutting capital budgets to live within cash
flows (particularly for the remainder of 2012). Consequently, we
expect EBITDA margins to deteriorate further in the fourth
quarter, but rebound to about 10% in 2013.
We characterize the company's financial risk profile as
highly leveraged because of potential term loan covenant
violations over the next few quarters - although the company
currently has the ability to resolve any non-compliance by
drawing down on a negotiated $175 million "cure basket" or
exercising its equity cure right; its willingness to
significantly increase debt in last year's buyout transaction
(May 2011); its private-equity ownership; its aggressive
fracking capacity growth in the first nine months of 2011; and
the high degree of cash flow volatility in the oilfield services
business.
Although FTS had initially planned to pursue an IPO of the
company and to pay down debt in late 2011, the offering has
continued to be postponed because of industry conditions, and we
do not expect an IPO to occur before late 2013. As a result, the
company is carrying an above-average debt load, particularly in
view of the volatility of cash flows.
Because of a strong first quarter and sales of fracking
equipment to third parties this year, we project revenues will
increase by nearly 15% in 2012, but that they will decline by
about 10% in 2013 as E&P spending remains subdued, particularly
in the fracking-intensive North American gas shale plays. We
project EBITDA margins will average about 11% in 2012 and remain
flat in 2013, resulting in EBITDA estimates of about $235
million and $210 million, respectively. We expect margins to
remain flat in 2013 as a likely drop in pricing is offset by the
company's cost-cutting efforts, as well as a drop in the price
of guar.
After spending nearly $500 million in capital expenditures
last year, FTS is planning to spend $170 million in 2012, and we
estimate just $50 million to $60 million in 2013. Because of the
increase in market fracking capacity, the company is no longer
manufacturing fracking units for its own use, and orders from
third parties are winding down. Based on these assumptions, we
project FTS' debt to EBITDA will increase to nearly 7.0x at
year-end 2012 and approach 8.0x at year-end 2013, up from 2.3x
at the end of 2011. Assuming the fracking market recovers and
FTS is able to reduce operating costs, we expect debt-to-EBITDA
to improve in 2014.
FTS' parent company FTI recently raised $350 million through
an offering of convertible preferred stock to its existing
equity holders (led by Asian investment firms Temasek and RRJ
Capital). Proceeds were used to pay down $200 million of the
$1.375 billion term loan held at FTI and $150 million of the
$550 million senior notes due 2018 held at FTS. FTI also
obtained amendments on its term loan to, among other changes,
loosen financial covenants, establish a $175 million basket from
which FTI may draw to 'cure' any EBITDA shortfalls under the new
covenants, increase FTS' ability to enter into joint ventures,
and allow a portion of the preferred stock offering proceeds to
be used to fund the redemption of senior notes.
Liquidity
Liquidity We view FTS' liquidity as less than adequate. Key
aspects of our assessment of liquidity include the following:
-- As of June 30, 2012, FTS had $278 million of cash and $97
million available on its $100 million revolving credit facility
maturing in 2016.
-- We assume capital expenditures of $170 million in 2012
and $55 million in 2013 will be funded by projected funds from
operations (FFO) of $135 million and $110 million, respectively,
and drawing down its revolver.
-- We include the $1.175 billion term loan, held at parent
company FTI in our calculation of debt, and assume FTS pays the
full interest due on this loan (about $100 million per year
including amortization).
-- The term loan has two financial covenants starting on
Dec. 31, 2012, which require the company to hit certain
quarterly EBITDA targets (starting at $25 million increasing to
$110 million on June 30, 2014), and to maintain an interest
coverage ratio of greater than about 1.0x. A debt-to-EBITDA
covenant of 5.0x will become effective on Sept. 30, 2014,
stepping down to 4.0x over the subsequent four quarters.
-- Based on our updated assumptions, we no longer expect FTS
to remain in compliance with the amended covenants on internally
generated EBITDA alone. However, the company has established a
$175 million "cure" basket, which can be drawn upon to meet
EBITDA shortfalls per the covenant. Thus, we do not currently
expect FTS to breach its covenants before the end of 2013.
-- If the U.S. fracking market does not recover as we
currently anticipate, or if FTS is unable to reduce operating
costs, we believe there is the potential for covenant breaches
in 2014 once the cure basket is depleted. Recovery analysis For
our complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery
report on FTI International Services to be published shortly
after this release on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects FTS' potential covenant
violations, and the possibility that debt-to-EBITDA could exceed
levels that are appropriate for the rating. Last year's
aggressive buyout financing left the company with an
above-average debt load relative to the extreme volatility of
EBITDA and cash flows in the fracking industry. We could
downgrade the company if we no longer expect fracking industry
fundamentals to recover in mid to late 2013 or if the company is
unable to reduce costs, which could well result in deteriorating
liquidity and covenant breaches.
We could revise the outlook to stable if U.S. fracking
market conditions were to improve above our current expectations
and we believed these conditions would be sustainable. We could
also revise the outlook to stable if the company is successful
in meaningfully reducing its debt, potentially from an IPO or an
equity infusion by a strategic investor.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Oilfield
Services And Equipment Companies, July 30, 2012
-- Standard & Poor's Raises Its U.S. Natural Gas Price
Assumptions; Oil Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, July 24, 2012
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Revises
Key Ratios Used In Global Corporate Ratings Analysis, Dec. 28,
2011
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept.
28, 2011
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008
Ratings List
Downgraded; Outlook Negative
To From
FTS International Services LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/--
Senior Unsecured B+ BB-
Recovery Rating 1 1
Downgraded; Recovery Rating Revised
FTS International Inc.
Senior Secured CCC+ B
Recovery Rating 5 4