OVERVIEW
-- Fukoku Life 2011 Kikin SPC Series 1 Specified Bonds is a
securitization backed by Fukoku Life's "kikin" funding.
-- The 'BBB' rating reflects our view of the credit quality
of the kikin funding, credit facility support, and the
bankruptcy-remoteness of the special-purpose entity, among other
factors.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 12, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has assigned its 'BBB'
rating to Fukoku Life 2011 Kikin Securitization Special Purpose
Co.'s (Fukoku Life 2011 Kikin SPC) Series 1 Specified Bonds
("tokutei shasai"; see list below). The JPY20 billion notes will
ultimately be backed by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co.'s
(Fukoku Life; A-/Stable/--) JPY20 billion "kikin" funding, a
form of subordinated debt issued by Japanese mutual life
insurers.
The rating reflects our opinion on the likelihood of the
full and timely payment of interest and the full repayment of
principal by the final maturity date.
The rating on the notes is based on our opinion of the
following:
-- The credit quality of the kikin funding--to which we
assigned our 'BBB' rating--backing the notes;
-- Ample cash reserve to mitigate the risks related to
withholding tax on the interest payments on the kikin funding in
the first year;
-- A credit facility agreement between Fukoku Life and
Fukoku Life 2011 Kikin SPC to mitigate liquidity risks related
to withholding tax on the interest payments on the kikin
funding; and
-- The status of Fukoku Life 2011 Kikin SPC as a
special-purpose, bankruptcy-remote entity.
RATING ASSIGNED
Fukoku Life 2011 Kikin Securitization Special Purpose Co.
Series 1 Specified Bonds
Amount Rating Interest type Coupon Maturity
JPY20 bil. BBB Fixed 0.99% Sept. 12,
2016
The transaction's closing date is Sept. 12, 2011.