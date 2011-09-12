(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- Fukoku Life 2011 Kikin SPC Series 1 Specified Bonds is a securitization backed by Fukoku Life's "kikin" funding.

-- The 'BBB' rating reflects our view of the credit quality of the kikin funding, credit facility support, and the bankruptcy-remoteness of the special-purpose entity, among other factors.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 12, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has assigned its 'BBB' rating to Fukoku Life 2011 Kikin Securitization Special Purpose Co.'s (Fukoku Life 2011 Kikin SPC) Series 1 Specified Bonds ("tokutei shasai"; see list below). The JPY20 billion notes will ultimately be backed by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co.'s (Fukoku Life; A-/Stable/--) JPY20 billion "kikin" funding, a form of subordinated debt issued by Japanese mutual life insurers.

The rating reflects our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the full repayment of principal by the final maturity date.

The rating on the notes is based on our opinion of the following:

-- The credit quality of the kikin funding--to which we assigned our 'BBB' rating--backing the notes;

-- Ample cash reserve to mitigate the risks related to withholding tax on the interest payments on the kikin funding in the first year;

-- A credit facility agreement between Fukoku Life and Fukoku Life 2011 Kikin SPC to mitigate liquidity risks related to withholding tax on the interest payments on the kikin funding; and

-- The status of Fukoku Life 2011 Kikin SPC as a special-purpose, bankruptcy-remote entity.

RATING ASSIGNED

Fukoku Life 2011 Kikin Securitization Special Purpose Co. Series 1 Specified Bonds

Amount Rating Interest type Coupon Maturity

JPY20 bil. BBB Fixed 0.99% Sept. 12, 2016

The transaction's closing date is Sept. 12, 2011.