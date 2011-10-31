(The following was released by the rating agency)\

TOKYO/HONG KONG, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company's (Fukoku Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A' and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the 'BBB' rating of the company's EUR300m fixed to floating rate subordinated callable notes due on 28 September 2025.

The ratings reflect Fukoku Life's overall stable life insurance underwriting and solid capitalisation. Its core profit margin has been stable at a high level of above 10%. In addition, owing to the company's continuous efforts in reducing high risk assets such as domestic equities, its new statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) at end-March 2011 is the third highest among Japanese traditional life insurers.

"Fukoku Life's effective focus on profitable third (health) sector will continue to sustain the company's profits. Also, owing to its strengthened enterprise risk management (ERM), Fukoku Life's capital adequacy is more likely to improve, because the company will further reduce its exposure to domestic equities and also lengthen the assets' maturity to shorten the duration gap with liabilities," says Teruki Morinaga, Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Insurance Ratings team.

While the company has made efforts to further reduce its domestic equity holdings, Fukoku Life's statutory solvency margin ratio has slightly declined due to a weak domestic equity market to 1,088.3% at end-March 2011 (New SMR: 668.4%) from 1,127.6% at end-March 2010. To better manage risk and cope with the new solvency margin regulatory regime in Japan, the company is strengthening its ERM and is steadily reducing its exposure to domestic equities and its duration gap between asset and liability. Negative spread has steadily narrowed since 2006 and is likely to turn positive by early 2015.

At end-March 2011, the policy amount in force of Fukoku Life's domestic life insurance decreased by 4.6% from end-March 2010 mainly due to contracting death protection market in Japan. However, Fitch notes that Fukoku Life's profitable third (health) sector's annualised premium in force grew by 1.0% in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY10). Fitch estimates about half of Fukoku Life's total insurance underwriting profits are generated from its growing third sector products. The company's surrender and lapse rate steadily declined to 5.61% in FY10 from 5.74% in FY09.

Key positive rating drivers include a further strengthening of capital adequacy. An upgrade may be considered if the new statutory solvency margin ratio exceeds 700%, or if Fitch's internal capitalisation measure improves further on a sustained basis. Further growth in the company's profitable third sector uch as medical insurance and/or further improvement in the surrender and lapse rates of death protection products would also be viewed positively by Fitch.

Key negative rating drivers include material erosion of capitalisation and deterioration in core profit. Specifically, Fukoku Life's ratings may be downgraded if Fitch's internal capitalisation measure drops sharply or the new statutory solvency margin ratio declines to below 600% for a prolonged period. Since Fukoku Life's overall fundamentals have been stable, the agency believes that a negative rating action is unlikely in the foreseeable future.

Fukoku Life was established in 1923. The company is one of Japan's nine traditional life insurers, with a market share of 1.8% in terms of total assets at end-March 2011.