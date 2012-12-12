(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Fukuoka REIT Corp. (FRC) is a regional J-REIT that
invests in properties in the Kyushu region.
-- Amid fierce competition in the retail facility market in
Fukuoka City, FRC bears a high degree of concentration risk from
its flagship property and its rental revenues have declined
moderately. Nevertheless, the J-REIT owns a portfolio of highly
competitive properties and is able to tap into the Fukuoka Jisho
Group's superior property management expertise, allowing it to
maintain relatively high levels of profitability.
-- FRC's debt-to-capital ratio has risen moderately and its
financial indicators are somewhat weak. Yet, we consider that
FRC's portfolio of relatively high-quality properties underpins
its cash flow to an extent.
-- We have affirmed our 'A-' long-term rating and our 'A-2'
short-term rating on FRC. The outlook on the long-term rating
remains stable.
Rating Action
On Dec. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its 'A-' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate
credit ratings on Fukuoka REIT Corp. (FRC). The outlook on the
long-term rating remains stable.
Rationale
FRC is a regional Japanese REIT (J-REIT) that invests in
properties in the Kyushu region. The ratings on FRC reflect our
view that the J-REIT benefits from a stable business base and a
relatively high-quality, profitable property portfolio, and
maintains relatively high financial flexibility, supported by
the strong real estate management and development capabilities
of its main sponsor. Nevertheless, we consider that the
following factors constrain the ratings on the J-REIT: (1) asset
concentration in the largest property in FRC's portfolio, and
concentration in top tenants; (2) heavy dependence on Fukuoka
Jisho Co. Ltd. (not rated) and its group companies for property
management; and (3) weakening financial indicators.
FRC's sponsors consist of Fukuoka Jisho and eight other
companies--all important in the Kyushu region--as well as the
Development Bank of Japan (A+/Negative/A-1+). As of the end of
its 16th six-month fiscal term (ended Aug. 31, 2012), FRC owned
19 retail facilities, office buildings, and residential
properties for lease in Kyushu, primarily in the Fukuoka
metropolitan area, with a total purchase price of about JPY153.7
billion. FRC has achieved steady yet somewhat moderate external
growth through property acquisitions. The J-REIT acquired two
residential rental properties in Fukuoka City for a total
purchase price of about JPY4.1 billion in March 2012. Although
FRC's heavy dependence on the Fukuoka Jisho group for property
management constrains the ratings, we consider that the J-REIT's
relatively high-quality properties underpin its cash flow to an
extent. In addition, FRC's profitability measures remain
relatively high, although they have weakened slightly due to a
moderate decline in rental revenues. We expect FRC's
profitability to remain generally stable over the next one to
two years.
FRC owns all sections of Canal City Hakata (Fukuoka City,
Fukuoka Prefecture; total purchase price: JPY75.3 billion),
other than the Canal City Theater section. Canal City
Hakata--FRC's largest portfolio asset--accounts for about 49.0%
of the J-REIT's portfolio in terms of purchase price. FRC's
portfolio has a high degree of concentration in its flagship
property and in major tenants. In addition, the proportion of
cash flow from the hotels in Canal City Hakata to that from its
entire portfolio is relatively high. We regard these as
potential risk factors for the J-REIT's business operations.
Nevertheless, in our view, the following factors mitigate these
risks: (1) Canal City Hakata is highly competitive in its
submarket; (2) FRC can tap into the superior management
expertise of its sponsor, the Fukuoka Jisho group; and (3) the
J-REIT should continue to enjoy diversified earnings from Canal
City Hakata because the complex consists of different property
types. Meanwhile, competition in the central Hakata area of
Fukuoka City is intense, due to the presence of relatively new
retail facilities, including the retail complex JR Hakata City,
and this has weighed on the performance of Canal City Hakata. In
the 16th fiscal term, FRC renovated and replaced tenants at the
South Building in Canal City Hakata, which led to increased
capital expenditures and a temporary decline in revenues during
the renovation period. We believe the extent to which the
renovations and the East Building--an annex facility adjacent to
Canal City Hakata that houses leading retail shops--increase
customer traffic and boost profitability at Canal City Hakata is
a key factor for FRC's credit quality.
FRC intends to maintain its debt-to-total assets ratio at a
conservative level of 35% to 45% on average, with a ceiling of
50%. As of the end of FRC's 16th fiscal term, its ratio of debt
to total assets was about 46.0%, and its debt-to-capital ratio
[interest-bearing liabilities including hoshokin
liabilities/(interest-bearing liabilities including hoshokin
liabilities + net assets), as defined by Standard & Poor's]
stood at about 51.3%. We consider both ratios to be somewhat
high. Meanwhile, although the share of unrealized gains to the
total book value of FRC's portfolio rose slightly, to about 4.0%
as of the end of the 16th term, the J-REIT's financial buffer
remains lower than the levels seen during market upswings. In
addition, FRC's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt
(including hoshokin liabilities), at about 8.5%, is lower than
previous levels, indicating that the J-REIT holds a somewhat
high level of debt. Thus we believe that a complete turnaround
in the J-REIT's financial base will take a while. Indeed, we
expect the ratio of FFO to debt to hover at around 9% over the
next one to two years.
FRC has shifted its focus to property acquisitions to meet
its near-term business targets. Accordingly, to maintain our
current ratings on FRC, we will need to see the J-REIT strike a
balance between achieving external growth and preserving its
financial health by controlling debt levels.
Liquidity
Our short-term credit rating on FRC is 'A-2', reflecting our
long-term credit rating and assessment of the J-REIT's liquidity
as "adequate." We expect the J-REIT's sources of liquidity--such
as liquidity on hand and FFO--to be sufficient in the 17th
fiscal term (ending Feb. 28, 2013) to cover its uses of
liquidity--including debt repayments, capital expenditures, and
dividend payments. FRC had about JPY7.7 billion in cash and
deposits, and JPY12.0 billion in commitment lines (of which
JPY10.9 billion was unused) as of the end of the 16th term. In
addition, FRC maintains good relationships with financial
institutions that consist mainly of regional banks in the Kyushu
region, as well as its sponsors. Furthermore, all of FRC's
borrowings are unsecured, allowing it to maintain relatively
high financial flexibility.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that FRC's portfolio of
relatively high-quality assets should continue to generate
mostly stable profits. The ratings on FRC may come under
downward pressure if the J-REIT sees its financial indicators
weaken as a result of, for example, its use of debt to fund
property acquisitions. We would consider this to be the case if
its debt-to-total assets ratio rose to more than 50% and
remained at that level, or if its ratio of FFO to debt fell
below 8% and did not improve. The ratings would also be
constrained if the degree of portfolio concentration in specific
properties increased further.
On the other hand, we may raise the ratings on FRC if we see
further improvement in portfolio diversification and a clear
recovery in the J-REIT's financial base, such as if its
debt-to-capital ratio declines to around 40%, which is a
conservative level within the range set under the J-REIT's
financial policy, and if its ratio of FFO to debt rises to about
10% and remains at that level.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Fukuoka REIT Corp. Rating
Corporate credit ratings A-/Stable/A-2