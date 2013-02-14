NEW YORK, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
the long-term and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
Fulton Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries to 'BBB+/F2'
from 'A-/F1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of
ratings follows at the end of this release.
Fitch reviewed Fulton Financial Corporation as part of a
peer review that included 16 mid-tier regional banks. The banks
in the peer review include: Associated Banc-Corp., Bank of
Hawaii Corporation, BOK Financial Corporation, Cathay General
Bancorp, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., East West Bancorp, Inc.,
First Horizon National Corporation, First National of Nebraska,
Inc., First Niagara Financial Group, Inc., Fulton Financial
Corporation, Hancock Holding Company, People's United Financial,
Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., TCF Financial Corporation, UMB
Financial Corp., Webster Financial Corporation. Refer to the
release titled 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Its Mid-Tier
Regional Bank Group Following Industry Peer Review' for a
discussion of rating actions taken on the entire mid-tier
regional bank group.
The mid-tier regional group is comprised of banks with total
assets ranging from $10 billion to $36 billion. IDRs for this
group is relatively dispersed with a low of 'BB-' and a high of
'A+'. Mid-tier regional banks typically lag their large regional
bank counterparts by asset size, geographic footprint and
product/revenue diversification. As such mid-tier regional banks
are more susceptible to idiosyncratic risks such as geographic
or single name concentrations. Fitch's mid-tier regional bank
group has fairly homogenous business strategies. The
institutions are mostly reliant on spread income from loans and
investments.
With limited opportunity to improve fee-based income in the
near term, Fitch expects that mid-tier banks will continue to
face greater earnings headwinds in 2013 than larger institutions
with greater revenue diversification. Share repurchases is
common theme amongst the mid-tier banks. As mid-tier banks face
earnings headwinds, institutions have begun repurchasing common
shares to improve shareholder returns. Fitch anticipates
continued repurchase activity in 2013 as return on equity lags
historical norms for the group.
In addition to share repurchases, Fitch has observed that
some mid-tier banks have looked to their investment portfolio to
improve returns. Most notably, CLOs and CMBS have become more
popular amongst mid-tier banks. Although such securities are
beneficial to yields and returns, Fitch notes that such
purchases can be a negative ratings driver if the risks are not
properly measured, monitored and controlled. Asset quality
continues to improve throughout the banking sector. Both
nonperforming assets (NPAs) and net charge-offs (NCOs) are down
significantly year over year. Fitch anticipates further asset
quality improvement as nonperforming loan (NPL) inflow slows.
Reserve levels have also declined as asset quality improves,
which has been beneficial to earnings in 2012. Fitch expects
further reserve releases in 2013 but at a slower pace.
RATING ACTION AND RATIONALE
Fulton Financial Corporation's (FULT) long-term IDRs and
short-term IDRs were downgraded to 'BBB+/F2' from 'A-/F1'. The
Outlook is Stable. The downgrade primarily reflects FULT's
relatively stagnant charge off rates, challenging economic
environment in one of its core markets and funding costs which
exceed most banks in the mid-tier group. Although Fitch believes
FULT is well reserved, the level of NCOs has not declined at the
rate of other 'A-' rated institutions that recognized the bulk
of their credit costs earlier in the cycle. As such, FULT's NCO
rates remain at elevated levels compared to 'A-' rated
institutions. Moreover, in Fitch's opinion, FULT's Fulton Bank
of New Jersey subsidiary operates in a relatively more
challenging economic environment, which may continue to put
pressure on overall asset quality measures. Currently, the
Fulton Bank of New Jersey has the highest NPA and NCO rates
amongst FULT's six banking subsidiaries.
FULT's has a solid retail branch network throughout
mid-Atlantic region which provides a solid source of funding for
the institution. However, FULT's cost of funds is amongst the
highest of the entire mid-tier group. As such, Fitch views the
overall franchise strength of FULT is better situated at the
'BBB+' category. The Stable Outlook incorporates FULTs continued
sound operating performance. FULT has solid earnings with a
0.99% ROAA for the year, which places them above the median for
mid-tier banks. Fitch expects FULT to continue to post solid
earnings in the near term despite earnings headwinds which will
be a challenge throughout the banking industry. Fitch regards
FULT's capital levels as a ratings strength for the institution.
FULT's tangible capital levels rank near the top of the mid-tier
group with a 9.65% TCE at the end of third quarter 2012. That
said, Fitch does not anticipate meaningful capital growth in the
near term given the institution's share repurchase plan.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs Fitch
believes FULT is solidly situated at its 'BBB+' rating.
Further ratings improvement is unlikely in the near term
given the level of NPAs, NCOs and overall franchise strength.
The achievement of ratings above the 'BBB+' level in the
mid-tier group typically precludes any operational or financial
metrics which significantly lag peers. Conversely, negative
ratings pressure could occur if credit metrics deteriorate or if
tangible capital levels are significantly reduced.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support Ratings and
Support Floor Ratings:
All of the mid-tier regional banks in the peer group have
Support Ratings of '5' and Support Floor Ratings of 'NF'. In
Fitch's view, the mid-tier banks are not considered systemically
important and therefore, Fitch believes the probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
government support for any of the banks in the mid-tier regional
bank peer group.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and
Other Hybrid Securities:
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by
the banks are notched down from the issuers' VRs in accordance
with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary considerably. The ratings of subordinated debt and hybrid
securities are sensitive to any change in the banks' VRs or to
changes in the banks' propensity to make coupon payments that
are permitted but not compulsory under the instruments'
documentation.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Holding Company:
All of the entities reviewed in the mid-tier regional bank
group have a bank holding company structure with the bank as the
main subsidiary. All subsidiaries are considered core to parent
holding company supporting equalized ratings between bank
subsidiaries and bank holding companies. IDRs and VRs are
equalized with those of its operating companies and banks
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiaries.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subsidiary and Affiliated
Company Rating:
All of the entities reviewed in the mid-tier regional bank
group factor in a high probability of support from parent
institutions to its subsidiaries. This reflects the fact that
performing parent banks have very rarely allowed subsidiaries to
default. It also considers the high level of integration, brand,
management, financial and reputational incentives to avoid
subsidiary defaults.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Fulton Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Stable
Outlook;
--Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1';
--Viability Rating downgraded to 'bbb+' from 'a-';
--Subordinated debt downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'NF'. Fulton Bank, N.A.
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Stable
Outlook;
--Long-term deposits downgraded to 'A-' from 'A';
--Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1';
--Short-term deposits downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1';
--Viability Rating downgraded to 'bbb+' from 'a-'
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'NF'. The Columbia Bank
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Stable
Outlook; --Long-term deposits downgraded to 'A-' from 'A';
--Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1';
--Short-term deposits downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1';
--Viability Rating downgraded to 'bbb+' from 'a-'
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'NF'. Lafayette Ambassador Bank
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Stable
Outlook;
--Long-term deposits downgraded to 'A-' from 'A';
--Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1';
--Short-term deposits downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1';
--Viability Rating downgraded to 'bbb+' from 'a-'
--Support affirmed affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'NF'. Fulton Bank of New Jersey
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Stable
Outlook;
--Long-term deposits downgraded to 'A-' from 'A';
--Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1';
--Short-term deposits downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1';
--Viability Rating downgraded to 'bbb+' from 'a-'
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'NF'. Fulton Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'.