(The following was released by the rating agency)
Nov. 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that
its rating on PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk. (B/Stable/--) is unaffected
by the company's third-quarter results.
The company's EBITDA of about Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 1,000
billion and EBITDA margin of about 11.5% for the nine months
ended Sept. 30, 2011, were slightly stronger than our 10% EBITDA
margin base-case expectation for the full year.
We still project the ratio of debt to EBITDA to be 3x-3.5x
in 2012. Gajah Tunggal's ratio of debt to EBITDA was about 2.9x
for the rolling 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, including about
IDR350 billion in pension liabilities that we treat as debt.
We expect Gajah Tunggal's liquidity to remain adequate over
the next 12 months. We still anticipate negative free operating
cash flows over the period because of still high working capital
requirements and additional capital spending in 2012. At the
same time, we view the stake that Gajah Tunggal holds in PT
Polychem Indonesia Tbk. as an additional source of liquidity.
The company's sold about 3% of this stake during the third
quarter.