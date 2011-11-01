(The following was released by the rating agency)

Nov. 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk. (B/Stable/--) is unaffected by the company's third-quarter results.

The company's EBITDA of about Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 1,000 billion and EBITDA margin of about 11.5% for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011, were slightly stronger than our 10% EBITDA margin base-case expectation for the full year.

We still project the ratio of debt to EBITDA to be 3x-3.5x in 2012. Gajah Tunggal's ratio of debt to EBITDA was about 2.9x for the rolling 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, including about IDR350 billion in pension liabilities that we treat as debt.

We expect Gajah Tunggal's liquidity to remain adequate over the next 12 months. We still anticipate negative free operating cash flows over the period because of still high working capital requirements and additional capital spending in 2012. At the same time, we view the stake that Gajah Tunggal holds in PT Polychem Indonesia Tbk. as an additional source of liquidity. The company's sold about 3% of this stake during the third quarter.