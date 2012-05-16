(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) May 16, 2012--New gaming supply
proposed over the next five years could pose medium-term risks
for Asia-Pacific gaming companies. That's according to an
industry report card, titled "Asia-Pacific Gaming Industry Is
Likely To Remain On A Roll This Year," that Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services released today.
The report says that Asia-Pacific gaming markets are,
however, likely to continue to see robust, albeit moderating,
revenue and earnings growth in the next 12 months.
"We maintain our base-case forecast for Macau's gross gaming
revenue growth at 10%-15% for 2012. Similarly, we maintain our
expectation that net gaming revenue in Singapore will grow at
5%-10% in the period," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Joe
Poon.
The report noted that Asia-Pacific gaming operators are
better positioned now than they were in 2008 to accommodate
risks associated with investments in new gaming capacity and any
moderation in gaming demand.
"The significantly improved cash flow of gaming operators in
the Asia-Pacific region from existing properties will result in
a better balance between cash generating assets and assets under
development," said Mr. Poon.
The report examines the risk factors and growth potential of
the gaming markets in Australia, New Zealand, Macau, and
Singapore.