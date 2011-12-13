(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 13, 2011--Growth rates in
the Asia-Pacific gaming market are likely to moderate in 2012
after the rapid growth in 2011.
Nevertheless, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects the
industry to grow at a healthy rate in the next 12 months. That's
according to an industry report card, titled "Asia-Pacific
Gaming Industry: Growth Rates Are Moderating, But Are Likely To
Remain Healthy In 2012," published today.
The report says the outlook on the Asia-Pacific gaming
industry is stable.
"We expect growth rates in Macau and Singapore, the gaming
hotspots in the region, to moderate in the next 12 months," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Joe Poon. "Our base-case
forecast for the Macau gaming market is growth in gross gaming
revenue of 10%-15% in 2012. We expect net gaming revenue in
Singapore to grow by 5%-10% in 2012."
The other Asian markets are likely to accelerate their plans
to develop licensed integrated casino resorts to spur growth in
their economies.
"We expect operators in the region, with their improving
financial capacity, to aggressively bid for casino licenses and
invest billion of dollars into gaming projects," said Mr. Poon.
"We consider gaming operators to be better positioned now than
they were in 2008 to accommodate risks associated with
investments in new gaming developments and any moderation in
gaming demand."
The report examines the risk factors and growth potential of
the gaming markets in Macau, Singapore, Australia and New
Zealand. It also discusses the gaming operators' appetite in the
region and comments on individual operators.
