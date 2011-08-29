(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 29, 2011--Standard & Poor's Rating Services has assigned its 'A-' rating to Gary Sanitation District (GSD), Ind.'s sanitary district revenue bonds series 2011A. The outlook is stable.

The rating reflects our opinion of the following credit strengths:

-- Strong debt service coverage of 1.95x and 1.87x in 2009 and 2010, respectively, that is projected to remain strong, ranging from about 1.65x to 2.14x from fiscal years 2011-2015;

-- A willingness to adjust rates to improve financial margins; and

-- A low leveraged system with a debt-to-plant ratio of approximately 11%, including this bond issue and another bond issue later this year.

Offsetting credit weaknesses, in our opinion, include:

-- A weak service area economy that has relatively high unemployment, declining population trends, and low wealth levels;

-- Historically low-to-adequate liquidity levels and a history of providing temporary loans to the city; and

-- High sewer rates compared with those of other nearby systems.

Net revenues of the city's sewage works system, which includes a wastewater treatment plant that can handle 60 million gallons per day (MGD), secure the bonds.

"As a result of raising rates 85.7% in 2008 and 30.8% in 2011, DSC improved dramatically," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Joseph Pezzimenti. "Debt service coverage for 2011 is an estimated 2.14x, reflecting the most recent rate increase, which took effect Aug. 2," added Mr. Pezzimenti.

The bond proceeds will fund construction of the Phase I Remedial Action; construction of Ridge Road Storm Sewer improvement project; rebuilding of the sludge degritters and scum removal system; rehabilitation of some equipment; and construction of storm sewers.

The Gary Sanitary District (GSD) has 13 National Pollutant Discharge Elimination Systems (NPDES) permitted combined sewer overflow regulators and 28 pumping stations. The plant and facilities occupy 55 acres of property on the northwestern edge of the city. The district's boundaries completely encompass Gary. The remainder of the district is relatively small. GSD owns and operates a wastewater plant that serves the city and three wholesale customers--the Town of Merrillville, the City of Hobart, and the City of Lake Station--through contractual arrangements. The GSD does not own or operate the communities' collection systems. Instead, it receives sewage for treatment. The district owns and maintains approximately 375 miles of combined sanitary and storm sewers, excluding these contracted communities.

