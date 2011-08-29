(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 29, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Rating Services has assigned its 'A-' rating to Gary
Sanitation District (GSD), Ind.'s sanitary district revenue
bonds series 2011A. The outlook is stable.
The rating reflects our opinion of the following credit
strengths:
-- Strong debt service coverage of 1.95x and 1.87x in 2009
and 2010, respectively, that is projected to remain strong,
ranging from about 1.65x to 2.14x from fiscal years 2011-2015;
-- A willingness to adjust rates to improve financial
margins; and
-- A low leveraged system with a debt-to-plant ratio of
approximately 11%, including this bond issue and another bond
issue later this year.
Offsetting credit weaknesses, in our opinion, include:
-- A weak service area economy that has relatively high
unemployment, declining population trends, and low wealth
levels;
-- Historically low-to-adequate liquidity levels and a
history of providing temporary loans to the city; and
-- High sewer rates compared with those of other nearby
systems.
Net revenues of the city's sewage works system, which
includes a wastewater treatment plant that can handle 60 million
gallons per day (MGD), secure the bonds.
"As a result of raising rates 85.7% in 2008 and 30.8% in
2011, DSC improved dramatically," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Joseph Pezzimenti. "Debt service coverage for 2011 is an
estimated 2.14x, reflecting the most recent rate increase, which
took effect Aug. 2," added Mr. Pezzimenti.
The bond proceeds will fund construction of the Phase I
Remedial Action; construction of Ridge Road Storm Sewer
improvement project; rebuilding of the sludge degritters and
scum removal system; rehabilitation of some equipment; and
construction of storm sewers.
The Gary Sanitary District (GSD) has 13 National Pollutant
Discharge Elimination Systems (NPDES) permitted combined sewer
overflow regulators and 28 pumping stations. The plant and
facilities occupy 55 acres of property on the northwestern edge
of the city. The district's boundaries completely encompass
Gary. The remainder of the district is relatively small. GSD
owns and operates a wastewater plant that serves the city and
three wholesale customers--the Town of Merrillville, the City of
Hobart, and the City of Lake Station--through contractual
arrangements. The GSD does not own or operate the communities'
collection systems. Instead, it receives sewage for treatment.
The district owns and maintains approximately 375 miles of
combined sanitary and storm sewers, excluding these contracted
communities.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- USPF Criteria: Key Water And Sewer Utility Credit Ratio
Ranges, Sept.15, 2008
-- USPF Criteria: Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria For
Rating Water, Sewer, And Drainage Utility Revenue Bonds, Sept.
15, 2008