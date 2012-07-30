BRIEF-Greg Creed joins Whirlpool Corp board of directors
* Greg Creed joins Whirlpool corp board of directors
July 31 Moody's Investors Service today downgraded Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited. ("Gateway")'s Corporate Family ("CFR") and Probability of Default ratings to B2 from B1 and the rating on the company's CAD170 million second lien notes due 2017 to Caa1 from B3.
* Announce appointment of Brian Zatarain as chief executive officer, effective February 17, 2017, replacing Cristiano Melcher
* Celanese announces acetic acid price increase in China