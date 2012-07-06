Fitch Affirms Macao at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Macao's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AA+' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the following key rating drivers: Macao's ratings are underpinned by the territory's credible policy framework and excepti