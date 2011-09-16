(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed GBS Receivables Trust No. 4's two classes of notes. The transaction is backed by a pool of Australian conforming and full documentation residential mortgages originated by Greater Building Society. The rating actions are as listed below.

AUD155m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0009015) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD7m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0009023) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The rating affirmations and Stable Outlooks on the 'AAAsf'-rated senior notes reflect Fitch's view that the available credit enhancement levels are able to support the ratings. The underlying pool is fully covered by lenders mortgage insurance (LMI), with policies provided by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd and QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Ltd (Insurer Financial Strength rating 'AA-'/Outlook Stable).

"The pool is performing well and in line with expectations. As at 31 July 2011, 30+ day arrears were 0.53%, compared with Fitch's 30+ day Dinkum of 1.79%. Arrears peaked in April 2011 at 0.68%, and have been consistently low since issuance in 2009," said Courtney Miller, Analyst in Fitch's Structured Finance team. "Since closing no losses have been recorded and therefore no claims to LMI."

Annualised monthly repayment rates have been stable, within the 20%-35% range since issuance.

There have been three instances in the past 12 months where principal draws have been utilised due to timing issues with the collections period. In both instances, the principal draws were repaid the following month and excess income distributed to unit holders.

There have been no losses to the transaction to date as a result of the natural disasters in 2010-2011.

There is no rating impact on this transaction based on the recently released criteria for Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS, APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria, and APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia, all dated 10 August 2011.