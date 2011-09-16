(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed GBS
Receivables Trust No. 4's two classes of notes. The transaction
is backed by a pool of Australian conforming and full
documentation residential mortgages originated by Greater
Building Society. The rating actions are as listed below.
AUD155m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0009015) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD7m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0009023) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
The rating affirmations and Stable Outlooks on the
'AAAsf'-rated senior notes reflect Fitch's view that the
available credit enhancement levels are able to support the
ratings. The underlying pool is fully covered by lenders
mortgage insurance (LMI), with policies provided by Genworth
Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd and QBE Lenders Mortgage
Insurance Ltd (Insurer Financial Strength rating 'AA-'/Outlook
Stable).
"The pool is performing well and in line with expectations.
As at 31 July 2011, 30+ day arrears were 0.53%, compared with
Fitch's 30+ day Dinkum of 1.79%. Arrears peaked in April 2011 at
0.68%, and have been consistently low since issuance in 2009,"
said Courtney Miller, Analyst in Fitch's Structured Finance
team. "Since closing no losses have been recorded and therefore
no claims to LMI."
Annualised monthly repayment rates have been stable, within
the 20%-35% range since issuance.
There have been three instances in the past 12 months where
principal draws have been utilised due to timing issues with the
collections period. In both instances, the principal draws were
repaid the following month and excess income distributed to unit
holders.
There have been no losses to the transaction to date as a
result of the natural disasters in 2010-2011.
There is no rating impact on this transaction based on the
recently released criteria for Global Criteria for Lenders'
Mortgage Insurance in RMBS, APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria,
and APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia, all
dated 10 August 2011.