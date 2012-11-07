(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'BB-' issue rating and 'cnBBB-' Greater China regional scale issue rating to the proposed issue of U.S. dollar-denominated benchmark sized senior unsecured notes by Gemdale International Investment Ltd. (not rated). Famous Commercial Ltd. (not rated) and five other offshore subsidiaries of Gemdale Corp. (Gemdale: BB+/Stable/--; cnBBB+/--) unconditionally and irrevocably guarantee the notes. The ratings are subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

Gemdale owns 100% of Famous, its Hong Kong-based offshore holding company and financial platform. Gemdale International Investment is a special-purpose vehicle that Famous fully owns. We apply a top-down approach while assessing the parent-subsidiary link between Gemdale and Famous because the stand-alone credit profile of Famous is not meaningful, in our view, given the group structure and transaction arrangement.

The issue rating is two notches below the long-term corporate credit rating on Gemdale because:

-- We view Famous as a "highly strategic" subsidiary, but not a "core" subsidiary, of Gemdale. Famous and Gemdale are strategically, financially, and operationally integrated. But Famous has a limited operating history, having been founded in 2005. Famous also has a small scale, with total assets accounting for only 10% of Gemdale's total assets.

-- The timeliness of the financial support from Gemdale to Famous is uncertain due to China's controls over foreign exchange and capital, and uncertainty relating to regulatory approvals.

-- A keepwell agreement (i.e., a commitment to avoid the risk of insolvency) and an undertaking for an equity interest purchase between Gemdale and Famous demonstrate the parent's strong support to the subsidiary. Nevertheless, we don't view these agreements as a guarantee that would equalize the issue rating with the rating on Gemdale.

Gemdale intends to use the bond proceeds to refinance some existing debt obligations, extending the company's maturity profile. Gemdale will not incur significantly more debt than anticipated in our base case. Nevertheless, we see limited headroom for additional borrowings at the current rating level after factoring in the proposed bond issue.

The rating on Gemdale reflects the company's low asset turnover and large exposure to the high-end residential property segment, which is vulnerable to unfavorable regulations. Gemdale's lower profitability and weaker credit ratios than peers with a similar market position also constrain the rating. Nevertheless, the company's established market position and geographically diverse operations, its long record of steady growth through market cycles, and its consistent financial management with good financial flexibility support the rating.

The stable outlook reflects our view that Gemdale can generate satisfactory property sales in a challenging market and maintain adequate liquidity to meet its financial obligations. We expect the company to continue to have a large unrestricted cash balance and good access to bank credit to support its operations.

