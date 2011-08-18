(the following was released by the ratings agency)
August 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based
Genus Power Infrastructures Limited's (GPIL) National Long-Term
rating at 'Fitch A-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of
additional rating actions is provided at the end of the
commentary.
The affirmations reflect GPIL's stable growth, strong
margins and its entrenched position in the domestic electronic
meters segment. The ratings also reflect the company's strong
INR5.4bn order book at end-FY11. Fitch notes that GPIL also
stands to benefit from the large investments lined up in the
transmission and distribution space through the Rajeev Gandhi
Grameen Vidyutikaran Yojana and Restructured-Accelerated Power
Development and Reforms Programme. The ratings further reflect
the receipt of insurance amount by the company towards an
INR251m loss in FY10 due to the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
('AAA(ind)'/Stable') depot fire.
The ratings however are constrained by GPIL's high
working-capital intensity (cash-conversion-cycle at 160 days in
FY11), continued support to group companies through corporate
guarantees and low margin of its engineering construction and
contracts division. As a result, its financial leverage (net
adjusted debt/EBITDA) increased to 3.56x in FY11 from 2.93 in
FY10.
Fitch expects GPIL to remain exposed to potential
counterparty payment risks, as majority of its customers are
state power utilities (SPUs) with weak credit profiles. However,
these risks are mitigated by the long experience of its
promoters in dealing with SPUs.
Negative rating guidelines include an increase in GPIL's
working-capital intensity coupled with low profitability,
debt-funded capex, and increased support to group entities,
leading to its net adjustedfinancial leverage exceeding 4.5x on
a sustained basis. Positive rating guidelines include a
reduction in the company's working-capital intensity and its
improved profitability leading to net adjusted financial
leverage falling below 2x on a sustained basis.
Incorporated in 1994, GPIL is part of the Kailash Group of
Companies. It manufactures electronic energy meters,
transformers and power systems besides undertaking turnkey
projects for utilities in transmission and distribution. In
FY11, the company had revenues of INR7.16bn, EBITDA of INR1.02bn
and profit after tax of INR610m (including extra-ordinary item
of INR63.1m).
GPIL's facilities have been affirmed as follows:
- INR64m long-term loan: 'Fitch A-(ind)';
- INR1,800m fund-based working capital limits of: 'Fitch
A-(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'
- INR5,100m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch
A1(ind)'
- INR1,000m commercial paper programme (carved out of fund
based working capital limits): 'Fitch A1(ind)'