August 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Genus Power Infrastructures Limited's (GPIL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The affirmations reflect GPIL's stable growth, strong margins and its entrenched position in the domestic electronic meters segment. The ratings also reflect the company's strong INR5.4bn order book at end-FY11. Fitch notes that GPIL also stands to benefit from the large investments lined up in the transmission and distribution space through the Rajeev Gandhi Grameen Vidyutikaran Yojana and Restructured-Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Programme. The ratings further reflect the receipt of insurance amount by the company towards an INR251m loss in FY10 due to the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd ('AAA(ind)'/Stable') depot fire.

The ratings however are constrained by GPIL's high working-capital intensity (cash-conversion-cycle at 160 days in FY11), continued support to group companies through corporate guarantees and low margin of its engineering construction and contracts division. As a result, its financial leverage (net adjusted debt/EBITDA) increased to 3.56x in FY11 from 2.93 in FY10.

Fitch expects GPIL to remain exposed to potential counterparty payment risks, as majority of its customers are state power utilities (SPUs) with weak credit profiles. However, these risks are mitigated by the long experience of its promoters in dealing with SPUs.

Negative rating guidelines include an increase in GPIL's working-capital intensity coupled with low profitability, debt-funded capex, and increased support to group entities, leading to its net adjustedfinancial leverage exceeding 4.5x on a sustained basis. Positive rating guidelines include a reduction in the company's working-capital intensity and its improved profitability leading to net adjusted financial leverage falling below 2x on a sustained basis.

Incorporated in 1994, GPIL is part of the Kailash Group of Companies. It manufactures electronic energy meters, transformers and power systems besides undertaking turnkey projects for utilities in transmission and distribution. In FY11, the company had revenues of INR7.16bn, EBITDA of INR1.02bn and profit after tax of INR610m (including extra-ordinary item of INR63.1m).

GPIL's facilities have been affirmed as follows:

- INR64m long-term loan: 'Fitch A-(ind)';

- INR1,800m fund-based working capital limits of: 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR5,100m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR1,000m commercial paper programme (carved out of fund based working capital limits): 'Fitch A1(ind)'