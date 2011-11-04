(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 4, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Australia-based Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd.
(Genworth Australia; AA-/Stable/--) and Genworth Financial
Mortgage Indemnity Ltd. (Genworth Indemnity; A-/Stable/--), as
well as on U.S.-based holding company Genworth Financial Inc.
(Genworth Financial; BBB/Negative/A-2), are unchanged on
announced plans to pursue a partial initial public offering
(IPO) of Genworth Australia.
Genworth Financial intends to divest up to a 40% stake of
Genworth Australia in the second quarter of 2012, subject to
market conditions and regulatory review and approval. This event
has not led to a revision of Genworth Australia's very strong
stand-alone-credit profile. We believe this potential
transaction will support Genworth Australia's long-term
financial flexibility. We also note that the planned minority
ownership would further support Genworth Australia's current
ratings segmentation--with ratings insulated to a degree from
other group ratings--and reinforce its existing
non-strategically-important group status.
The divestment is similar to Genworth Financial's successful
minority IPO of its Canadian mortgage insurer in 2009, and will
provide additional financial flexibility to the holding company.